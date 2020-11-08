You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Mystery of Charles Dickens by A. N. Wilson

What We Are Reading Today: The Mystery of Charles Dickens by A. N. Wilson

Short Url

https://arab.news/r39b5

Updated 08 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Mystery of Charles Dickens by A. N. Wilson

Updated 08 November 2020
Arab News

This is a lively and insightful biographical celebration of the imaginative genius of Charles Dickens, published in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of his death.

The Mystery of Charles Dickens is illustrated with 30 black-and-white images.

Andrew Norman Wilson is an English writer and newspaper columnist, known for his critical biographies and novels. 

Filled with the twists, pathos, and unusual characters that sprang from this novelist’s extraordinary imagination, The Mystery of Charles Dickens looks back from the legendary writer’s death to recall the key events in his life. 

In doing so, he seeks to understand Dickens’ creative genius and enduring popularity. 

Following his life from cradle to grave, it becomes clear that Dickens’s fiction drew from his life— a fact he acknowledged. 

Like Oliver Twist, Dickens suffered a wretched childhood, then grew up to become not only a respectable gentleman but an artist of prodigious popularity. 

Dickens knew firsthand the poverty and pain his characters endured, including the scandal of a failed marriage.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Apollo’s Arrow
books
What We Are Reading Today: Numbers Rule by George Szpiro

What We Are Reading Today: Apollo’s Arrow

Updated 07 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Apollo’s Arrow

Updated 07 November 2020
Arab News

Author: Nicholas A. Christakis

Apollo’s Arrow offers a riveting account of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as it swept through American society in 2020, and of how the recovery will unfold in the coming years.
“Featuring new, provocative arguments and vivid examples ranging across medicine, history, sociology, epidemiology, data science, and genetics, Apollo’s Arrow envisions what happens when the great force of a deadly germ meets the enduring reality of our evolved social nature,” said a review in goodreads.com.
“This is a piercing and scientifically grounded look at the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic and how it will change the way we live — this year’s must-must-read.” it added.
“It is still too early to know,” Christakis writes, how the COIVD-19 virus might mutate.
“It is indeed early, and many more books will offer to help us understand the pandemic. But Apollo’s Arrow is a good start,” said David Quammen in a review for The New York Times.
Quammen says Apollo’s Arrow “is a useful contribution to this initial wave of Covid books, sensible and comprehensive, intelligent and well sourced, albeit a little programmatic and dull.”

Topics: Book

Latest updates

‘This isn’t over!’: Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
‘A time for healing’ — Arab Americans react to Biden victory
Crowds of Biden supporters take over New York’s streets 
Palestinians pin peace hopes on Biden

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.