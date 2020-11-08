You are here

Crowds of Biden supporters take over New York’s streets 

People, with two dressed in a Biden mask and a Trump mask, celebrate at Times Square in New York City on Nov. 7, 2020 as media announced that Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)
People celebrate at Times Square in New York City on Nov. 7, 2020 as media announced that Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrates the victory of Joe Biden over President Donald Trump with a large crowd gathered at Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Thousands take to the streets of America’s major cities celebrating Donald Trump’s loss
  • Trump supporters quiet as president refuses to concede defeat
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The TV networks had only just called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, vaulting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to declare him a winner, when car horns started to blast  all across the Sunnyside neighborhood of New York’s Queens borough.

Out of nowhere, drums began to beat amid the deafening, joyful screams.

“He lost his job! He lost his job!” cried out  23 year old Lynn Nguyen who was the first to descend to the street.

With tears flowing down her face, she said: “I can’t believe it. I’m so happy. I’m so relieved.”

“Relieved” was the word on many people’s lips as thousands gathered on the streets of America’s major cities to celebrate Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Whether they congregated outside the White House in Washington, or at Union Square in downtown Manhattan, crowds cheered Trump’s loss and waved signs that read, “You’re fired” and “Trump is over.”

Suddenly, they would burst into a collective expletive against the man in the White House, the first incumbent to be defeated in nearly 30 years.

 

Amid the celebration noise, it was easy to forget for a moment the other half of the country who still think this is not over.

Trump has not conceded yet and there are no signs that he will do so anytime soon. The message from behind the White House shuttered doors remained consistent: Legal procedures are ongoing.

This, however was a moment for Biden’s supporters.

The trains to Manhattan were overcrowded, a rare sight in these pandemic times. Riders exited in droves at 5th Avenue Station and headed directly to the iconic Trump Tower, where heavy security awaited them. Streets and avenues were cordoned off all around the building. This is where it all started.

You could find every musical instrument amid the crowd and they were all playing to the same tune: “No more years! No more years.”

Sadie Stillwachs, 57, had planted herself on the corner since the small hours of Saturday morning.

“I had an unmistakable hunch that they were going to call it today,” she said. “This is a clear message to the world that Americans refuse to accept a fascist America.”

Jordana Wu, 30, a New York City resident held up a sign that said “Trump, Pence: Out.”

“This (Trump) tower has become a symbol of white nationalism, theocracy and fascism: These will never be legitimate in America,” she said.

The intensity picked up steam as crowds converged onto Times Square. Young men and women got the party started with Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the USA.”

They gathered under giant TV screens with chyrons looping the news of Biden’s victory.

Then a song for George Floyd played out. There was an abundance of images of the slain African American man whose death at the hands of a policeman was recorded on video and ignited a new movement for racial justice.

“This would not have happened without him paying the price with his life,” said a tearful young lady holding up a picture of Floyd. “Trump turned a blind eye, a deaf ear , to our struggle, and Floyd would have been so happy to see him go.”

Floyd’s brother had been rallying voters down in Brooklyn on Election Day.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer joined the crowd, hauling himself onto a makeshift podium. Even though his mask and the absence of a microphone made it hard to hear what he was saying, his inaudible slogans were synchronized with loud cheers.

 

True, everyone was wearing a mask. Still, in a matter of 10 minutes, the crowd swelled to thousands, pushing against each other. One cannot help but think of what Dr. Anthony Fauci would have thought of this: a superspreader event for sure.

There seems to be complete oblivion to the reality of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the whole of the United States.  While an election like none before has played out all week, the US has been breaking its own COVID-19 record in the past few days, with nearly 120,000 daily cases.

Away from the crowd, Debbie Moody, a senior Manhattanite, sat at her usual bench in the small park in Chelsea near her apartment, and video called her sister in Florida who was lamenting the absence of celebrations in her heavily Republican county. She was nervous of imminent protests that could break out anytime.

Debbie tried comforting her with a loud laugh: “Don’t worry, Honey. Even Fox News called him a winner.”

As we were chatting, a man on a bike passed us, yelling “Lock him up” into a loudspeaker. His call was met with a collective applause that rose from the packed cafes and restaurants nearby, where alcohol flowed freely from waiters to patrons.

Debbie stood up and went back home to watch the Queen’s Gambit.

“Don’t forget. 8 O’Clock tonight, Biden is going to speak.”

‘This isn’t over!’: Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat

AP

  • Some protesters openly carrying guns decried the news of Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump
  • Biden pleaded for unity and reconciliation in a televised address Saturday night
AP

WASHINGTON: Chanting “This isn’t over!” and “Stop the steal,” supporters of President Donald Trump protested at state capitols across the country Saturday, refusing to accept defeat and echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that the Democrats won by fraud.
From Atlanta and Tallahassee to Austin, Bismarck, Boise and Phoenix, crowds ranging in size from a few dozen to a few thousand — some of them openly carrying guns — decried the news of Joe Biden’s victory after more than three suspense-filled days of vote-counting put the Democrat over the top. Skirmishes broke out in some cities.
In Atlanta, outside the state Capitol in the longtime Republican stronghold of Georgia, chants of “Lock him up!” rang out among an estimated 1,000 Trump supporters. Others chanted, “This isn’t over! This isn’t over!” and “Fake news!” The streets were awash with American flags and Trump banners.
No immediate violence was reported, though at one point, police moved to separate Trump opponents from supporters. Biden held a slim lead in Georgia, which hasn’t gone for a Democrat since 1992.
Jordan Kelley, a 29-year-old from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, drove three-plus hours to Atlanta to attend the pro-Trump rally.
“There’s election fraud going on here,” said Kelley, claiming that voters in Georgia, a state with a GOP governor and secretary of state, had improperly counted the ballots to put Biden ahead. “Even though I live in Tennessee, I’m an American, and I want to make sure Americans have a voice in the election.”

He planned to make the 10-hour trip to Washington next week to demonstrate on the steps of the Supreme Court, where Trump and his lawyers have vowed to eventually make his case.
Underscoring the hard feelings on both sides of the nation’s deep political divide, anti-Trump protesters in Washington booed, yelled obscenities, shouted “Loser! Loser!” and gave the finger to Trump’s motorcade as the president returned to the White House from a golf outing Saturday.
Two signs posted in front of Trump’s Washington hotel read “Don’t be a sore loser” and “Face Reality.”
For his part, Biden pleaded for unity and reconciliation in a televised address Saturday night, saying it is time for Americans to “put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature” and “stop treating our opponents like enemies.”
“Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now,” he said.
Contrary to the claims of Trump supporters, there has been no evidence of any serious vote fraud. And some Republican elected officials around the country began to distance themselves from Trump and urge him to accept the outcome gracefully.
The utter rejection of Biden as the legitimate president by Trump and his supporters appears to represent something new in American political history, said Barbara Perry, presidential studies director at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center.
“We typically haven’t had a leader who loses the presidency who then tells his followers, `This is false. This has been stolen from us,’” Perry said. “Incumbent presidents have been mad, so mad they didn’t go to the inauguration, but not like this, where they are leading those people to say this is fraudulent.”
A couple of thousand Trump supporters gathered at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania played a crucial role in Biden’s victory.
“If we don’t stop this today, it’ll all be over,” Bruce Fields, 66, said of news organizations declaring Biden the winner. “Otherwise we can kiss freedom goodbye.”
About two dozen heavily armed men, some wearing camouflage, joined the rally.
At the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, a crowd swelled to more than 1,000 within hours. Biden won Arizona on his way to victory in the Electoral College.
“It’s very suspicious that President Trump, with the red wave we’ve been seeing in Arizona, is struggling,” Kelli Ward, former state senator and chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, told boisterous pro-Trump demonstrators. “I want to know if there is any discrepancy with the numbers coming out of the machines.”
More than 1,000 people gathered at the Texas Capitol in Austin, with police keeping Trump and Biden supporters on opposite sides of the street. Several hundred demonstrators turned out in Salem, Oregon, for a “Stop the Steal” rally.
Even in a place that wasn’t close, Trump supporters gathered in droves to express support for him and vent frustration over the outcome of the election. Outside North Dakota’s Capitol in Bismarck, the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation joined chanting, sign-carrying protesters.
A few skirmishes broke out between Trump backers and pro-Biden and Black Lives Matters demonstrators, with one BLM supporter attempting to handcuff himself to a Trump supporter. The two men began wrestling on the ground.
An officer escorted the Black Lives Matter supporter to a squad car. It was unclear if he had been arrested.
In Lansing, Michigan, about 50 Trump supporters and a smaller group of marchers carrying Black Lives Matter flags converged on the state Capitol, where they pushed, shoved and shouted at one another in a tense standoff. But within moments of the race being called, a few from both sides broke into prayer, and at least one pair hugged.
Frank Dobbs, 40, of Henderson, Nevada, brought a bullhorn and a Trump 2020 flag that he wrestled with in a stiff wind during a rally outside the Clark County registrar of voters office in North Las Vegas.
“It’s not over until it’s over. There’s still the courts. If ever there’s ever a time to expose widespread fraud, this is the president to do it,” Dobbs said. “The media doesn’t decide who wins the presidency. The legal voters of this country decide.”James MacPherson in Bismarck, North Dakota, contributed to this report. Goldman reported from Lansing, Michigan, and Snow contributed from Phoenix.

