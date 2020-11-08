You are here

  • Home
  • Israel’s Netanyahu congratulates Biden on US election win

Israel’s Netanyahu congratulates Biden on US election win

Then US Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vrfvb

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Israel’s Netanyahu congratulates Biden on US election win

  • Having been in lockstep with Trump for the past four years, Netanyahu could face policy whiplash
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden after his election win saying he looked forward to working together with the new administration and strengthening the two countries’ alliance.
“Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the US and Israel,” Netanyahu said on his Twitter account, which still carries a photograph of him and incumbent US President Donald Trump at its head.
“Thank you @realDonaldTrump for the friendship you have shown the state of Israel and me personally, for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace accords and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights,” Netanyahu tweeted.
Netanyahu’s message came hours after many world leaders and some Israeli ministers had congratulated Democrat Biden, even as Trump refused to concede and pressed ahead with legal fights against the outcome.
The right-wing Netanyahu’s particularly close ties with Trump followed an acrimonious relationship with his predecessor Barack Obama, which some critics have said had alienated Democrats and compromised US bipartisan support for Israel.
Friction between Netanyahu and the new administration could arise given Biden’s pledge to restore US involvement in the Iran nuclear deal and a likely opposition by the White House to Israeli settlement of occupied land where Palestinians seek statehood.
Having been in lockstep with Trump for the past four years, Netanyahu could face policy whiplash – although it may be delayed by the incoming Biden administration’s need to deal first with the COVID-19 crisis and US economic woes.

Topics: Joe Biden USELECTION2020 US Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

Related

World
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Special
Middle-East
Palestinians pin peace hopes on Biden

Japan emperor’s brother proclaimed first in line to throne

Updated 8 min 22 sec ago
AP

Japan emperor’s brother proclaimed first in line to throne

  • Emperor Naruhito’s succession left only two younger men in line for the throne, including Crown Prince Fumihito
  • Japan’s Imperial House Law, largely based on pre-war constitution, does not allow a female emperor
Updated 8 min 22 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, was formally sworn in as first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a traditional palace ritual Sunday that has been postponed for seven month and scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ceremony for the 54-year-old crown prince, better known as Prince Akishino, concludes a series of imperial succession rituals that began in May last year when Naruhito ascended to the throne after their 86-year-old father Akihito abdicated.
Inside the palace’s most prestigious Pine Room, Naruhito, 60, declared that his younger brother is now officially the crown prince who is first in line to succeed the throne of the world’s oldest monarchy.
“I hereby declare in and outside of the country that prince Fumihito is now the crown prince,” said Naruhito, in his reddish brown robe and a headdress. Fumihito, in an orange robe and accompanied by his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, pledged in response: “I deeply acknowledge my responsibilities as crown prince and carry out my duties.”
The approximately 15-minute ceremony, initially scheduled for April 19, was postponed after Japan’s government issued a state of emergency earlier that month due to the pandemic.
Sunday’s ritual was scaled down from the original 350 to about 50 attendants that included Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other top government officials, as well as prefectural representatives and select foreign dignitaries.
In a separate, closed ceremony later Sunday, Fumihito inherited an imperial sword symbolizing his status as crown prince.
Palace banquets and other events including public signing of congratulatory messages have been canceled as part of anti-virus measures.
Sunday’s proclamation for the crown prince paves the way for the government to start discussing what to do with the dire shortage of heirs.
Naruhito’s succession left only two younger men in line for the throne — Fumihito and his 14-year-old son, Hisahito. Naruhito’s 18-year-old daughter, Aiko, and the crown prince’s two daughters Mako and Kako are not in line because they are women.
Japan’s Imperial House Law, largely based on pre-war constitution, does not allow a female emperor and bars women when they marry commoners.
The government in 2005 considered the possibility of female emperors, but the discussion halted as soon as Hisahito was born the following year. Surveys have shown that most Japanese support having female emperors, as Aiko has become increasingly popular.
Suga recently said his government will begin studying ways to secure a stable imperial succession after the crown prince’s proclamation.
Official duties increased during the reign of hugely popular former emperor Akihito, who actively interacted with the public, including visiting disaster-hit areas to console residents.
Fumihito, one of the outspoken members of the imperial family, has expressed his views on how the family should adapt to modern times. He has said he believed royal duties can be shared equally regardless of gender, though he declined to comment on whether female emperors should be allowed.
The imperial family currently has 13 women, including six who could marry and lose their royal status in coming years.

Topics: Japan Emperor Naruhito

Related

World
Naruhito: Emperor of a modern Japan
Lifestyle
A new era: Japan welcomes its 126th emperor and celebrates Reiwa 

Latest updates

Israel’s Netanyahu congratulates Biden on US election win
Japan emperor’s brother proclaimed first in line to throne
Texas becomes first US state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases
Delhi fears the worst amid smog cloud and coronavirus wave
‘This isn’t over!’: Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.