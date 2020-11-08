You are here

Cold spells could increase virus cases in Saudi Arabia, health ministry warns

Al-Hussein said that about 2,400 field inspection tours were conducted last week, with more than 120 violations recorded. (File/SPA)
Rawan Radwan

  • Al-Aly said that with continued commitment the chances of a second wave are slim
  • Health Ministry calls to take precautions and ‘remain vigilant’
JEDDAH: Falling temperatures across Saudi Arabia could increase the risk of coronavirus spreading, the Saudi health ministry has warned.

Saudi Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly called for the public to take extra precautions and “remain vigilant.”

He said public spaces and entities must have sufficient ventilation in closed spaces, patrons and visitors must reduce time spent indoors, social distancing measures must be followed and masks must be worn to ensure safety.

“We reaffirm these precautions, which have been scientifically proven to be successful,” he said, adding that the Saudi public are successfully fighting off a second virus wave by following safety measures.

Al-Aly said that with continued commitment the chances of a second wave are slim, but warned that authorities remain vigilant and penalties are being served.

Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment spokesman Abdul Rahman Al-Hussein said that a number of commercial enterprises such as cafes, restaurants and malls have been penalized for failing to follow social distancing measures, occupancy capacities, employee protocols and mask rules.

The penalty for establishments that fail to follow health precautions can total SR100,000 ($26,000). A second offense can result in forced closure.

FASTFACTS

350,592 Total cases

337,386 Recoveries

Al-Hussein said that about 2,400 field inspection tours were conducted last week, with more than 120 violations recorded.

The health ministry reported that the number of virus cases fell in the Kingdom after it recorded 363 new cases on Sunday. The new figure raised total case numbers to 350,592 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

There were 420 new recoveries recorded in the Kingdom, bringing total recovery numbers to 337,386. The Kingdom’s recovery rate stands at 96.2 percent.

There are 7,666 active cases, 757 of which are in critical care.

A total of 5,540 people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses after 15 more deaths were recorded.

To date, Takkad centers have received more than 4.5 million visitors so far. Tatamman centers have also received more than 1.48 million patients as well.

In the past day, 45,471 new polymerase chain reaction tests were completed, bringing the total number of tests conducted during the pandemic to nearly 8.5 million.

King Salman and crown prince congratulate US president-elect Biden

King Salman and crown prince congratulate US president-elect Biden

  • The king and crown prince wished the American people progress and prosperity
  • King Salman also praised the close and historic ties between the Kingdom and the US
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election.
They wished him success and further progress and prosperity for the American people, Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.
The king and the crown prince also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her post.
King Salman “praised the distinct close historical relations existing between the two friendly countries,” which both sides seek to strengthen and develop in all fields.
Biden, who turns 78 on Nov. 20, is the oldest person ever to be elected to the White House. Harris, the junior senator from California, is the first woman, first South Asian and African-American person to be elected vice president.

King Salman and crown prince congratulate US president-elect Biden

