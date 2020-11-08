You are here

V20 Summit to discuss role of values in creating better future

Updated 08 November 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • More than 2,000 people expected to attend event on Nov. 10
JEDDAH: The inaugural Values 20 (V20) Summit will be held virtually due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, 11 days before the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

V20, launched in March as a non-official engagement group within the G20 ecosystem, hopes to become an official G20 engagement group in the long run.

It has formed three taskforces relevant to the G20’s strategic goals: Global values, leadership values and quality-of-life values.  

The V20 Summit is expected to bring together more than 2,000 global online audience members with speakers comprising values experts and practitioners alongside global CEOs, leaders, government officials and celebrities.

The event will explore the essential role of values in helping to create a better future in which all people can live, work and thrive in dignity.

It is an opportunity to enlighten world leaders about the importance of values to improving policymaking and decision-making processes at a time when the world is facing several challenges.

With the aim of taking the discussion one step further by explicitly emphasizing the “value of values” and advocating for a general paradigm shift on how values are viewed and integrated into public policy, the global values taskforce focuses on how values can contribute to achieving societal and economic objectives.

The leadership values taskforce discusses how values, especially people-centered leadership, responsibility, autonomy and equality, can improve organizational outcomes. According to the V20 website, the G20 members are committed to empowering people.

Seeking to demonstrate that the promotion of specific values can advance quality of life and significantly contribute to achieving the ambitious goals set by the G20, the third taskforce focuses on how to enhance people’s wellbeing.

The organizers said the G20, under the Saudi presidency, has declared to create conditions in which “all people can live, work and thrive” and foster “collective efforts to protect the global commons. This includes enabling people to pursue healthier lifestyles, reducing food and energy waste of consumers, and mobilizing communality and contributions to public goods.”

In an article published last month, V20 Chair Dimah Al-Sheikh said: “At V20, we’re playing our part in helping as wide an audience as possible to discover, debate, publicize and be inspired by the practical values that can lead to positive action in our world.”

She added that V20’s unique selling point goes one step further by ensuring that these outputs have the best chance possible to influence global, national, regional and local decision-makers, in governments, business or other organizations.

During the Saudi presidency of the G20, V20 is being chaired by the non-profit philanthropic MiSK Foundation, established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discover, develop and empower Saudi and global youth to become active participants in the knowledge economy and active global citizens.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and crown prince congratulate US president-elect Biden

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

  • The king and crown prince wished the American people progress and prosperity
  • King Salman also praised the close and historic ties between the Kingdom and the US
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election.
They wished him success and further progress and prosperity for the American people, Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.
The king and the crown prince also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her post.
King Salman “praised the distinct close historical relations existing between the two friendly countries,” which both sides seek to strengthen and develop in all fields.

The crown prince offered his sincere congratulations and best wishes for health and happiness to Biden, and hoped for “further progress and advancement” for the American people.

Heads of state from the GCC countries and leaders from the Arab world and elsewhere also offered their congratulations.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Egypt looked forward to “strengthening strategic bilateral ties between Egypt and the US in the interest of both countries and peoples.”

King Abdullah of Jordan said: “I look forward to working with you on further advancing the solid historic partnership between Jordan and the US, in the interest of our shared objectives of peace, stability and prosperity.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Biden to strengthen relations between the Palestinians and Washington.

Biden, who turns 78 on Nov. 20, is the oldest person ever to be elected to the White House. Harris, the junior senator from California, is the first woman, first South Asian and African-American person to be elected vice president.

In the US, Republican former President George W. Bush said he had spoken with Biden and congratulated him on his victory.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush said. “The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

After attending church in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden and his family visited the church’s cemetery, where his son Beau and other relatives are buried.

Biden has said he plans to sign executive orders repealing a ban on travelers from several Muslim-majority nations, rejoining the Paris climate accord, reversing Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization and buttressing a program protecting immigrants brought to the US illegally as children.

A Biden adviser said he intends to follow through on these plans soon after taking office. Biden clinched Pennsylvania on Saturday to put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the US presidency, ending four days of suspense.

“The people of this nation have spoken. They have delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory,” Biden said.

 

