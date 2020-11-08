Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz on Sunday inaugurated regional road projects worth more than SR1 billion ($267 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser was also at the inauguration.
The projects include roads leading to King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz housing development sites, agricultural roads and upgrades. They have a total combined length of 190 kilometers.
Prince Mohammed was briefed by Al-Jasser and ministry officials about the projects that had been inaugurated, those that had been approved and those that were being carried out on public transport, roads including their maintenance, and work at the new King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Airport.
He was also briefed about the expansion of the existing airport to meet the needs of travelers, the services at Jazan and Farasan ports and their development projects, as well as other areas that fell within the remit of the ministry’s work in the region.
Prince Mohammed said the projects were important because they provided appropriate services to people in the region. He emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of the other projects in line with the plans prepared for them.
Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan inaugurates regional road projects
https://arab.news/8gr9y
Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan inaugurates regional road projects
- Prince Mohammed said the projects were important because they provided appropriate services to people in the region
Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz on Sunday inaugurated regional road projects worth more than SR1 billion ($267 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.