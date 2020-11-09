You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Kindred by Rebecca Wragg Sykes

What We Are Reading Today: Kindred by Rebecca Wragg Sykes

Short Url

https://arab.news/zphyh

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Kindred by Rebecca Wragg Sykes

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

The book sheds new light on where Neanderthals lived, what they ate, and the increasingly complex Neanderthal culture that researchers have discovered.

“Kindred is an ambitious book that takes in the full sweep of 150 years of scientific discovery and covers virtually every facet of their biology and culture,” said a review in goodreads.com 

Author Rebecca Wragg Sykes explains that Neanderthals “were sophisticated and competent human beings who adapted to diverse habitats and climates,” Yuval Noah Harari said in a review for The New York Times. “They ranged from the shores of the Atlantic to the steppes of Central Asia. They thrived in hot climates as well as in ice age tundra,” said Harari. 

The author “has done a remarkable job synthesizing thousands of academic studies into a single accessible narrative. From her pages emerge new Neanderthals that are very different from the cartoon figures of old. Kindred is important reading not just for anyone interested in these ancient cousins of ours, but also for anyone interested in humanity,” said the review.

Harari is the author of Sapiens and Homo Deus.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Mystery of Charles Dickens by A. N. Wilson
books
What We Are Reading Today: Apollo’s Arrow

What We Are Reading Today: The Mystery of Charles Dickens by A. N. Wilson

Updated 08 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Mystery of Charles Dickens by A. N. Wilson

Updated 08 November 2020
Arab News

This is a lively and insightful biographical celebration of the imaginative genius of Charles Dickens, published in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of his death.

The Mystery of Charles Dickens is illustrated with 30 black-and-white images.

Andrew Norman Wilson is an English writer and newspaper columnist, known for his critical biographies and novels. 

Filled with the twists, pathos, and unusual characters that sprang from this novelist’s extraordinary imagination, The Mystery of Charles Dickens looks back from the legendary writer’s death to recall the key events in his life. 

In doing so, he seeks to understand Dickens’ creative genius and enduring popularity. 

Following his life from cradle to grave, it becomes clear that Dickens’s fiction drew from his life— a fact he acknowledged. 

Like Oliver Twist, Dickens suffered a wretched childhood, then grew up to become not only a respectable gentleman but an artist of prodigious popularity. 

Dickens knew firsthand the poverty and pain his characters endured, including the scandal of a failed marriage.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Apollo’s Arrow
books
What We Are Reading Today: Numbers Rule by George Szpiro

Latest updates

Dubai Design Week: ‘Fata Morgana’ connects culture, history and people
Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest
Kremlin: Putin awaiting official US election result to congratulate winner
EU going ahead with Boeing tariffs against US
Three dead in shooting at Russian military base: agencies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.