US markets set to welcome Biden victory

Wall Street's best week since April is taking its first breather on Nov. 6. 2020, and stocks are little changed following their big rally on enthusiasm about the upside of potential gridlock in Washington. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Updated 09 November 2020
AFP

  • Wall Street stocks on Friday had finished their best week in months as Biden inched closer to victory
  • Biden has vowed to name a cabinet that reflects the diversity of the country
NEW YORK: US markets appeared ready to welcome the election of Joe Biden, with futures for the major New York Stock Exchange indices rising on Sunday evening ahead of the week’s trading.
At around 0015 GMT, futures contracts for December on the Dow Jones appreciated by 0.99 percent, on the Nasdaq by 1.28 percent and on the S&P 500 by 1.02 percent.
Futures contracts generally provide the direction that the financial markets take when trading opens.
Wall Street stocks on Friday had finished their best week in months as Biden inched closer to victory in the election against Donald Trump.
The broad-based S&P 500 closed up 7.3 percent for the week, its best since April.
The recent rally had been built on the assumption of Biden winning the White House and Democrats controlling the House of Representatives, while Republicans are forecast to retain control of the Senate.
A split in Washington would likely thwart major tax increases on large companies and rich individuals, as well as other sweeping policies feared by investors.
Markets appeared untroubled by Trump refusing to admit defeat and trying to sow doubt about the election results.
Nigel Green, head of the financial consulting firm deVere, said: “Biden will deliver a boost to global stock markets and the US and world economy.
“Although a Biden win was pretty much priced-in by the markets, his victory will eliminate uncertainty — which they loathe — and they will rally further as a result.”
Trump plans to file a string of lawsuits in the coming week challenging the result, according to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said Sunday that he had “a lot of evidence” of fraud.
The Trump campaign has already mounted legal challenges in several states, but no evidence has emerged of any widespread irregularities that would affect the results.
Biden has vowed to name a cabinet that reflects the diversity of the country, although he may have trouble gaining approval for progressive appointees if Republicans retain control of the Senate — an outcome that will depend on two runoff races in Georgia in January.
If the outgoing Congress fails to approve a second Covid-19 stimulus package in the closing weeks of Trump’s presidency, getting a deal approved will likely be one of the first things Biden tackles.
“Biden will need to work with the Republican-led Senate to secure fiscal stimulus to bolster the economy,” Green said.
“He might struggle to get the $3 trillion (stimulus) wanted by Democrats, but some package is likely.”
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that the trajectory of Covid-19 remains key to the US recovery, and until it is eradicated, more emergency spending will be “essential” to support the economy.

Dubai’s non-oil private sector slows down in October - PMI

Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

  • The reading signaled an end to the growth trend seen in the third quarter this year
DUBAI: Activity in Dubai’s non-oil private sector eased in October, a survey showed on Monday, as the Middle East trade and tourism hub struggles to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined to 49.9 in October from 51.5 in September, edging below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading signaled an end to the growth trend seen in the third quarter this year, with the non-oil private sector registering the slowest output growth in five months.

“Output levels declined in the construction and travel and tourism sectors, mostly due to a lack of new building projects and weak tourist numbers,” said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.

“Growth in the wholesale and retail sector was the softest in five months, signaling a broad-based slowdown across some of Dubai’s key sectors.”

With a diversified economy reliant on sectors such as tourism, transportation, real estate, trade, and financial services, Dubai has been badly hit by the pandemic this year.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated the emirate’s economy could shrink by 9.8 percent this year, and S&P Global Ratings has predicted an 11 percent contraction.

To cut costs, firms continued to cut jobs across the private sector economy in October, the IHS survey showed, with the rate of contraction gaining pace compared with September, although below levels seen in the previous six months.

“Businesses also showed weaker optimism towards the economic recovery from COVID-19, amid reports of weak demand and uncertainty about the future impact of the pandemic on activity and jobs,” said Owen.

“In fact, the overall level of confidence was the weakest in the series’ eight-year history.”

