SoftBank Vision Fund's portfolio back above water on tech valuations

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has dropped operating profit as a performance metric, citing the group’s shift away from running businesses to tech investing. (Reuters)
  Vision Fund's $75 billion investment in 83 startups was worth $76.4 billion at the end of September
TOKYO: Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. on Monday reported a recovery in its mammoth Vision Fund, with the investment portfolio no longer under water thanks to a broad upswing in tech valuations.
Vision Fund’s $75 billion investment in 83 startups was worth $76.4 billion at the end of September, the company said in a filing.
SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has dropped operating profit as a performance metric, citing the group’s shift away from running businesses to tech investing.
The Japanese conglomerate has been selling down core assets such as stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and domestic telco SoftBank Corp. to raise cash to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has used some of its cash to buy back shares as well as invest in US-listed stock and equity derivatives to ride an uplift in tech valuations during the quarter.
The buybacks have pushed its stock price to record highs yet the persistent gap between SoftBank’s market capitalization and the value of its assets has left frustrated executives mulling plans to take the group private, Reuters reported in September.
Conversely, it is planning to list a blank-cheque company to attract outside investment to its Vision Fund, in a sign of returning confidence after a string of soured investments shook the group’s earnings, a source said last month.

Topics: Softbank Vision Fund

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share

  Samsung is preparing to launch its new Galaxy S21 as early as late January next year
  Samsung faces intensifying competition from Chinese rivals like Xiaomi and Oppo
SEOUL: Samsung may launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple Inc, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Huawei once challenged Samsung’s top position in the global smartphone market, but the Chinese rival is in survival mode with US restrictions choking off its supplies of chips used in smartphones and telecom equipment.
South Korean chip industry officials hope Joe Biden’s presidency will ease some of those restrictions, although they are far from certain as they also expect the incoming US administration to maintain a tough stance on China.
Samsung is preparing to launch its new Galaxy S21 as early as late January next year, whereas it previously launched its flagship S20 phone in early March this year, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the plan is not public.
Samsung Electronics declined to comment.
The South Korean company shipped 59 percent fewer Galaxy S20 5G series handsets in the United States in the second quarter compared to the previous model’s performance a year earlier, according to research firm Canalys. In contrast, Apple shipped 15 percent more of its flagship iPhone 11 than last year’s best-seller, the iPhone XR.
Samsung, which lost its No.1 position to Huawei in the second quarter, regained the crown in the third thanks in part to the US restrictions on Huawei.
A person at one major supplier of smartphone chips said Huawei’s stockpiles were expected to run out some time early next year.
Samsung, however, faces intensifying competition from Chinese rivals like Xiaomi and Oppo, which are expected to take advantage of Huawei’s struggle to retain market share.
Apple also launched its iPhone series in October, about a month later than usual, stepping up competition.

Topics: retail smartphones Samsung Huawei

