Dubai’s non-oil private sector slows down in October - PMI

Dubai’s non-oil private sector registered the slowest output growth in five months. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

  • The reading signaled an end to the growth trend seen in the third quarter this year
DUBAI: Activity in Dubai’s non-oil private sector eased in October, a survey showed on Monday, as the Middle East trade and tourism hub struggles to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined to 49.9 in October from 51.5 in September, edging below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading signaled an end to the growth trend seen in the third quarter this year, with the non-oil private sector registering the slowest output growth in five months.

“Output levels declined in the construction and travel and tourism sectors, mostly due to a lack of new building projects and weak tourist numbers,” said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.

“Growth in the wholesale and retail sector was the softest in five months, signaling a broad-based slowdown across some of Dubai’s key sectors.”

With a diversified economy reliant on sectors such as tourism, transportation, real estate, trade, and financial services, Dubai has been badly hit by the pandemic this year.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated the emirate’s economy could shrink by 9.8 percent this year, and S&P Global Ratings has predicted an 11 percent contraction.

To cut costs, firms continued to cut jobs across the private sector economy in October, the IHS survey showed, with the rate of contraction gaining pace compared with September, although below levels seen in the previous six months.

“Businesses also showed weaker optimism towards the economic recovery from COVID-19, amid reports of weak demand and uncertainty about the future impact of the pandemic on activity and jobs,” said Owen.

“In fact, the overall level of confidence was the weakest in the series’ eight-year history.”

SoftBank Vision Fund’s portfolio back above water on tech valuations

Reuters

SoftBank Vision Fund’s portfolio back above water on tech valuations

  • Vision Fund’s $75 billion investment in 83 startups was worth $76.4 billion at the end of September
TOKYO: Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. on Monday reported a recovery in its mammoth Vision Fund, with the investment portfolio no longer under water thanks to a broad upswing in tech valuations.
Vision Fund’s $75 billion investment in 83 startups was worth $76.4 billion at the end of September, the company said in a filing.
SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has dropped operating profit as a performance metric, citing the group’s shift away from running businesses to tech investing.
The Japanese conglomerate has been selling down core assets such as stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and domestic telco SoftBank Corp. to raise cash to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has used some of its cash to buy back shares as well as invest in US-listed stock and equity derivatives to ride an uplift in tech valuations during the quarter.
The buybacks have pushed its stock price to record highs yet the persistent gap between SoftBank’s market capitalization and the value of its assets has left frustrated executives mulling plans to take the group private, Reuters reported in September.
Conversely, it is planning to list a blank-cheque company to attract outside investment to its Vision Fund, in a sign of returning confidence after a string of soured investments shook the group’s earnings, a source said last month.

