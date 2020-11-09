MANILA: The Philippines reported 108 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the highest daily death toll since Oct. 23, taking total fatalities to 7,647, the country’s health ministry said.
The Department of Health also reported 2,058 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 398,449, the second highest number in Southeast Asia.
Philippines reports 108 more COVID-19 deaths, highest toll in over two weeks
Updated 09 November 2020
