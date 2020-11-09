You are here

BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards

Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. (Supplied)
Updated 09 November 2020
AP

The South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for “Dynamite” and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. BTS also picked up best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con.

The show honoring the best in global music aired Sunday on the network with performances from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and DaBaby. The girl group Little Mix hosted.




BTS won a leading four awards including best song for “Dynamite” and best group. (AFP)

Gaga, who went into the event with the most nominations, beat out Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd for the best artist prize. She lost out for best video, however, which went to DJ Khaled for “Popstar.” The collaboration with Drake bested the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP.”

Cardi B did pick up the best hip hop award, however. Coldplay won best rock, Haley Williams got best alternative and Little Mix was named best pop. And the best Latin award went to Karol G, who also won best collaboration for “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj.

David Guetta, who won best electronic, also performed at the show from a stage in Budapest. Singer-songwriter YUNGBLUD won best push and Doja Cat took home the best new artist honor.

For a third year, the MTV EMAs handed out a generation change award, this time to five women fighting for racial and social justice around the world: Kiki Mordi, Temi Mwale, Catherhea Potjanaporn, Luiza Brasil and Raquel Willis.

Eddie Van Halen, who died last month, was also remembered in a tribute featuring Tom Morello and St. Vincent. 

Dubai Design Week: ‘Fata Morgana’ connects culture, history and people

A rendering of ‘Fata Morgana,’ now on show at Dubai Design Week. (Supplied)
Updated 09 November 2020
Katrina Kufer

DUBAI: Iraqi designer Hozan Zangana’s “Fata Morgana” won the sixth edition of the Abwab commission, an open call for regional designers to envision an architectural or design pavilion at Dubai Design District (d3) during Dubai Design Week.

Responding to the theme of the role of installations in shaping public space, “Fata Morgana” — made in close collaboration with Luuk Disveld of generous.studio and Joseph Crickett from WoodCast Designs — provides a conceptual framework for a city. Inspired by the UAE, with seven pillars representing each emirate, in-depth research contextualized its materials and production, with aesthetic nods to the desert.

“Fata Morgana is a phenomenon in the desert, a shimmering beacon in the distance,” explained Zangana. “The installation provokes that same interest.”

Using ancient adobe and rammed earth buliding techniques as a starting point, the structure from WoodCast Designs is paired with reflective copper to catch the sunlight. (Rendering supplied)

Using ancient adobe and rammed earth buliding techniques as a starting point, the structure from WoodCast Designs is paired with reflective copper to catch the sunlight. Organic in concept and production, “the output was a little bit out of our hands,” say the designers. “You can manipulate it – and we did – with pigment and the moulds, but every brick that came out was a surprise. These imperfections made it very exciting to work with.”

The playful installation invites curiosity, closer inspection and discovery from viewers who come together to experience a space designed for reflection and interaction.

 Though considerate of COVID-19 social distancing precautions, the work highlights the human need to cross paths by arranging open-plan Zangana-designed seating and tables around a central point. “The installation, with different levels in height, can be seen as a skyline with the seven pillars in the middle and the smaller ones around them,” noted Zangana. “The center is where people connect.”

 “It was an important insight that although we are separated because of coronavirus or cultural backgrounds, we have to find a way to create connections,” the designers said. With its mindful design, the installation “gives the visitor a safe and comfortable feeling. As they are facing each other, people are forced to look at each other and that is where the connection starts.”

Dubai Design Week: ‘Fata Morgana’ connects culture, history and people

