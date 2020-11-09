UK sees goodwill for Brexit trade deal, open to ‘sensible’ fishing compromise

You are here

Combined with fish and shellfish processing, the fishing sector makes up 0.1 percent of Britain's economy.
Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

  • Talks have snagged over state aid rules and fisheries, a sector laden with symbolism for Brexit supporters in Britain
  • Fishing alone contributed just 0.03 percent of British economic output in 2019
LONDON: Britain said on Monday it was open to a “sensible” compromise on fishing and that there was goodwill on both sides to progress toward a Brexit trade deal as a new round of talks began in London.
The United Kingdom left the European Union in January but the sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly 1 trillion dollars in annual trade before informal membership – known as the transition period – ends on Dec. 31.
“There are still differences, there are still some obstacles to overcome,” British Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky. “But I think there is now some goodwill on both sides to progress things.”
After congratulating Joe Biden on his US presidential election win, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday an EU trade deal was “there to be done” and that the broad outlines were clear.
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told Reuters he was “very happy to be back in London (for talks) and work continues.”
The talks have snagged over state aid rules and fisheries, a sector laden with symbolism for Brexit supporters in Britain.
“On fisheries we’ve always been open to doing a sensible approach, looking potentially at agreements that might span a couple, three years for instance,” Eustice said.
“The issue will become what are the sharing arrangements, how much mutual access do we allow in one another’s waters and that’s obviously a discussion that will happen annually, but there may also be a partnership agreement that sets out the ground rules as to how we will work on that.”
Fishing alone contributed just 0.03 percent of British economic output in 2019, but many Brexit supporters see it as a symbol of the regained sovereignty they say leaving the EU should bring. Combined with fish and shellfish processing, the sector makes up 0.1 percent of Britain’s GDP.
The prospect of securing a longer term deal with the EU on sharing the fish catch is important for getting a compromise.
The upper house of the British parliament, the House of Lords, is due later on Monday to debate Johnson’s Internal Market Bill, which would allow Britain to undercut parts of the 2020 Brexit divorce deal and has alarmed the EU.
Eustice said the government would reinstate certain clauses if they were removed from the bill by the House of Lords.

Topics: UK EU Brexit

JYIC signs deal with SABIC, Vopak for 20% Chemtank stake 

Arab News

  • Under the agreement, JYIC will become a 20 percent stake partner in Jubail Chemical Storage and Services Company (Chemtank)
  • The agreement aims to strengthen strategic integration among the three parties to scale up collaboration between local and international organizations
JEDDAH: SABIC and Vopak Holding Terminals BV have signed an agreement with the Jubail and Yanbu Industrial Cities Company (JYIC), owned by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY).

Under the agreement, JYIC will become a 20 percent stake partner in Jubail Chemical Storage and Services Company (Chemtank).

The agreement aims to strengthen strategic integration among the three parties to scale up collaboration between local and international organizations. The deal will help achieve the goals of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, a key part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Abdullah Al-Saadan, president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, said that JYIC enables the commission to make optimal use of its assets and achieve sustainability and efficiency.

“It invests in the development of the industrial investor logistical services sector, which plays an active logistical role in serving industries, especially petrochemicals. This will help create an attractive environment and enhance the capabilities of the business sector,” he said.

Yousef Al-Benyan, vice-chairman and CEO of SABIC, said the agreement builds on the historical partnership between SABIC and RCJY.

“It is an extension of our continuous coordination in support of the industrial sector in the Kingdom to create an appropriate environment to lay the foundation for future investment,” he said.

Al-Benyan praised the contribution of Vopak as a global player in the field.

Eelco Hoekstra, CEO of Royal Vopak, said: “The entry of JYIC cements a partnership in which the Royal Commission, SABIC and Vopak have jointly collaborated over the past 20 years to create a world-class supply chain infrastructure in Jubail and Yanbu. This sets a great platform to deliver further growth and efficiency in the Kingdom.”

SABIC is a global diversified chemical company headquartered in Riyadh. The company manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, producing different kinds of products including chemicals, commodities, high-performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals.

The company supports customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end-use applications such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electronics, transportation and clean energy. Production in 2019 measured 72.6 million metric tons.

SABIC has more than 33,000 employees worldwide and operates in about 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has 12,540 global patent filings and has significant research resources, with innovation hubs in five key regions — the US, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and North Asia.

Topics:  SABIC Vopak Holding Terminals BV Jubail and Yanbu Industrial Cities Company (JYIC)

