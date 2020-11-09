You are here

Part-Arab singer Jade Thirlwall shines at 2020 EMAs

Jade Thirlwall wore a look by Anna Kiki at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020. Getty Images
Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

Part-Arab singer Jade Thirlwall shines at 2020 EMAs

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer Jade Thirlwall, who is of Egyptian and Yemeni descent, joined her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — Jesy Nelson was unable to make it due to illness — to host and perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020, which aired on Nov. 9.

The “Holiday” hitmaker rocked up to the pre-recorded ceremony, which was filmed in various locations, wearing a number of head-turning outfits that included a pink, oversized tie-dye blazer and matching tights from Milan-based label Anna Kiki. For her second outfit of the night, the 27-year-old quickly changed into a little black dress from Saint Laurent. 




Jade Thirlwall wore a look by Anna Kiki at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020. Getty Images

At one point, Thirwall fashioned two-meter long spikes around the little black dress to make sure she was sufficiently distanced from everyone else. Explaining her unusual outfit choice, she said, “I’m so happy we’re hosting the EMAs this year, but we have to make sure we remain socially distanced. So, I thought I’d wear this so that we remain within the regulations.”

In between hosting, Little Mix performed their new single “Sweet Melody” from their new album “Confetti” in matching white outfits at the event.

The show hosts also picked up the best pop and Best UK and Ireland act awards.

“Years ago, we dreamed of even being invited to the @mtv EMAs. Tonight, we hosted the show, performed and won two awards,” wrote Thirlwall on Instagram. Acknowledging Jesy’s absence, she added: “The only thing missing was our Jesy.  Thank you so much to all of our fans who voted and to @mtvema for having us.”

Thirlwall’s mother is Yemeni-Egyptian.

In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, the star revealed that she was bullied into being ashamed of her Arab heritage and that she regrets not embracing her heritage and roots.

“I had suppressed who I was because I wasn’t proud,” she said. “I had been bullied into thinking I should be ashamed of my identity, so I didn’t talk enough about my heritage in interviews. It makes me sad to think about it now,” she added.

The 2011 “X-Factor” finalist revealed that growing up her grandfather used to play Arabic songs for her. She also spoke about attending Islamic school as a child.

Topics: Jade Thirlwall Little Mix

Dubai Design Week: ‘Fata Morgana’ connects culture, history and people

A rendering of ‘Fata Morgana,’ now on show at Dubai Design Week. (Supplied)
Updated 09 November 2020
Katrina Kufer

Dubai Design Week: 'Fata Morgana' connects culture, history and people

Updated 09 November 2020
Katrina Kufer

DUBAI: Iraqi designer Hozan Zangana’s “Fata Morgana” won the sixth edition of the Abwab commission, an open call for regional designers to envision an architectural or design pavilion at Dubai Design District (d3) during Dubai Design Week.

Responding to the theme of the role of installations in shaping public space, “Fata Morgana” — made in close collaboration with Luuk Disveld of generous.studio and Joseph Crickett from WoodCast Designs — provides a conceptual framework for a city. Inspired by the UAE, with seven pillars representing each emirate, in-depth research contextualized its materials and production, with aesthetic nods to the desert.

“Fata Morgana is a phenomenon in the desert, a shimmering beacon in the distance,” explained Zangana. “The installation provokes that same interest.”

Using ancient adobe and rammed earth buliding techniques as a starting point, the structure from WoodCast Designs is paired with reflective copper to catch the sunlight. (Rendering supplied)

Using ancient adobe and rammed earth buliding techniques as a starting point, the structure from WoodCast Designs is paired with reflective copper to catch the sunlight. Organic in concept and production, “the output was a little bit out of our hands,” say the designers. “You can manipulate it – and we did – with pigment and the moulds, but every brick that came out was a surprise. These imperfections made it very exciting to work with.”

The playful installation invites curiosity, closer inspection and discovery from viewers who come together to experience a space designed for reflection and interaction.

 Though considerate of COVID-19 social distancing precautions, the work highlights the human need to cross paths by arranging open-plan Zangana-designed seating and tables around a central point. “The installation, with different levels in height, can be seen as a skyline with the seven pillars in the middle and the smaller ones around them,” noted Zangana. “The center is where people connect.”

 “It was an important insight that although we are separated because of coronavirus or cultural backgrounds, we have to find a way to create connections,” the designers said. With its mindful design, the installation “gives the visitor a safe and comfortable feeling. As they are facing each other, people are forced to look at each other and that is where the connection starts.”

Topics: Dubai Design Week 2020

