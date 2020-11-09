You are here

France breaks up people smuggling ring to UK

Security at the channel tunnel crossing has been a longstanding point of friction between British and French governments. (File/AP)
AFP

  • The gang was conducting daily runs between Paris and the UK before it was shut down by police
  • Most of those smuggled were either Iraqi, Iranian, Afghan, Syrian or Pakistani,
AFP

PARIS: French police said on Monday they had arrested seven members of a people smuggling ring which helped migrants enter Britain illegally from France.
The gang picked up migrants in Paris, took them to motorway service stations where they were hidden in trucks bound for the UK without the knowledge of the drivers.
The people smugglers charged each migrant 3,000 euros ($3,566) for the passage, giving their network total revenues over the past year of 1.5 to 3.0 million euros, said Jean Arvieu, deputy chief of the police’s central office against illegal immigration.
The ring was run by Iraqi-Kurdish organizers who took over the network after gangland wars with rival groups, he told AFP.
Police, which investigated the ring for a year before the arrests, found that at the height of the business there were daily runs between Paris and Britain.
There was no evidence of any collusion between truck drivers and people smugglers, Arvieu said.
Most people smuggled on the route were either Iraqi, Iranian, Afghan, Syrian or Pakistani, nationalities that often target Britain as their final destination.
Young men between 20 and 35 and families made up the biggest contingent, he said.

Topics: migrant Iran France UK

Trump ‘terminates’ defense secretary Mark Esper

Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

Trump ‘terminates’ defense secretary Mark Esper

  • Trump replaces him with Christopher Miller, counterterrorism head
Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday said Defense Secretary Mark Esper had been “terminated” and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be acting Secretary of Defense starting immediately.
“Mark Esper has been terminated,” Trump said on Twitter. “I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.”

Topics: Donald Trump Mark Esper Christopher Miller US Department of Defense

