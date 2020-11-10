You are here

  • Home
  • Suu Kyi’s party confident of landslide victory in Myanmar polls

Suu Kyi’s party confident of landslide victory in Myanmar polls

Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a school in Kawhmu, Yangon, Myanmar, July 18, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6w8z

Updated 10 November 2020
AFP

Suu Kyi’s party confident of landslide victory in Myanmar polls

  • Nobel laureate Suu Kyi remains a heroine for many in the Bamar majority heartlands, in spite of a global reputation left in tatters by her handling of the Rohingya crisis
  • NLD supporters celebrated late into the night on Sunday — and hundreds more drove in convoys around the outskirts of Yangon Monday, wearing red and flying the party’s fighting peacock flag
Updated 10 November 2020
AFP

YANGON: Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) said Monday it was confident of winning a landslide victory in Myanmar as official results trickled in following the weekend’s coronavirus-disrupted election.
Millions lined up for hours to cast their ballots on Sunday — only the second national election since the country emerged from outright military rule in 2011.
Nobel laureate Suu Kyi remains a heroine for many in the Bamar majority heartlands, in spite of a global reputation left in tatters by her handling of the Rohingya crisis and widespread disillusionment in many ethnic minority areas.
NLD supporters celebrated late into the night on Sunday — and hundreds more drove in convoys around the outskirts of Yangon Monday, wearing red and flying the party’s fighting peacock flag.
Party spokesman Myo Nyunt told AFP that information from party agents across the country suggested the NLD had “won a landslide victory.”
“We won’t only win the 322 seats we need to form a government, but we expect to break our 2015 record of 390.”
In 2015, the NLD won a landslide but was forced by the constitution into an uneasy power-sharing agreement with the military, which controls three key ministries and a quarter of parliamentary seats.
The military-aligned USDP opposition, Myanmar’s next biggest party, said it was still collecting information and would not comment.
Official confirmation of the overall result is not expected for another few days.
Spiralling coronavirus cases did not deter millions from voting on Sunday.
Face masks were compulsory, but crowds ignored strict physical distancing measures at many polling stations at a time when swathes of the country are in a lockdown.
Suu Kyi refused to delay the polls and many observers fear the day could have been one huge super-spreader event.
But voter Kyaw Min Han, 65, told AFP he had been “very impressed” with the government’s organization as well as polling station staff and volunteers.
Rights groups slammed the election, however, which saw nearly two million disenfranchised from an electorate of 37 million.
The polls were canceled in many ethnic minority areas for “security reasons” — while nearly all of the country’s remaining 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have long been stripped of citizenship and rights.
“A core principle of elections under international law is universal and equal suffrage and that is not what took place,” said Ismail Wolff from Fortify Rights.
In Washington, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the election an “important step in the country’s democratic transition.”
But he highlighted some of the problems on Sunday, including the “disfranchisement of groups including Rohingya” and the cancelation of voting in some areas.
He also expressed US concern over “the large number of unelected seats constitutionally reserved for the military.”
The EU on Monday commended the high participation and peaceful voting but also called for the “full inclusion of all ethnic, religious and minority groups of the country, including the Rohingya community.”

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi National League for Democracy (NLD)

Related

World
Suu Kyi and old guard frustrate young Myanmar politicians
World
‘Shame for my country’: Rohingya excluded from Myanmar election

‘We’ll wait until she’s president:’ Residents of Harris’ ancestral village have only one wish

Updated 10 November 2020
Sanjay Kumar

‘We’ll wait until she’s president:’ Residents of Harris’ ancestral village have only one wish

  • US vice president-elect has inspired new hope, with several voicing pride
Updated 10 November 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: For three days in a row Arulamozli Sudhakar has been busy making colorful rangoli designs on the floor outside her house, interspersed with words of congratulations to US vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

“We want Harris to visit the village when she becomes the president of the US,” Sudhakar, 31, a local councilor, told Arab News.

Her friend, S. Vijyarani, agreed. “I am sure Kamala Harris is going to be the president of America, and then we would like her to come to the village and meet us,” Vijayarani told Arab News.

The village of Thulasenthirapuram in the Nagapattinam district of the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu has become the center of attention since Saturday.

“Kamala Harris is one who belongs to us, and her achievement fills us with immense pride and a sense of fulfilment,” Sudhakar said.

Half-Jamaican Harris traces her Indian roots to the village, located nearly 350 km from the state capital, Chennai.

It’s the place where her grandfather, P. V. Gopalan, was born and raised before he moved to New Delhi to work with the Indian government in the 1950s.

“It’s celebration time for us. The festival of Deepawali is still a week away, but for us, the celebrations have started early. This is quite a special time for us,” Sudhakar said, talking about the Hindu festival where people decorate their houses with lanterns or diyas to ward off evil.

Thulasenthirapuram, with just 3,000 people, had never taken much interest in American politics before this year. 

FASTFACT

The villagers are planning a big celebration when Kamala Harris takes the oath. It will be a grand celebration.

“We were keenly watching the counting in the US. The first day of the counting disappointed us. However, when the postal ballots began to be counted, our hopes went up,” Jayaram Sudhakar, a local civil society activist said.

He told Arab News “the villagers are planning a big celebration when Kamala Harris takes the oath. It will  be a grand celebration.”

Despite Harris’ Indian family leaving for opportunities elsewhere, her Chennai-based maternal aunt, Dr. Sarala Gopalan, visits the local temple regularly.

“A few years ago, Kamala Harris also donated 5,000 rupees ($70) to the local temple through her aunt. Her name is prominently inscribed on the temple wall,” Jayaram said.

Local priest S. Ramanan said it did not matter “whether Kamala Harris lives in the village or not. The villagers feel connected and inspired by her roots in the area.”

Outside of Thulasenthirapuram, Indians in other parts of the country reacted to Harris’ win as well.

Women’s rights and political activist Kavita Krishnan said she saw “immense political significance” in President Donald Trump’s defeat.

“It gives us hope that through the proper mobilization of working class and young people we can defeat the majoritarian forces which have taken over the nation,” Krishnan told Arab News.

Yashi Raj, from the University of Delhi, said: “I don’t want to see Harris from the prism of a woman and an Indian; for me she stands out because she stood up against wrong, she spoke against the marginalization of minorities and the suppressed.”

One debate dominating a section of the media and intelligentsia, however, is how the victory result in the US might affect the Hindu right-wing ecosystem in India.

“For India’s right-wing ecosystem, and especially for Hindu fundamentalists, the defeat of Trump is no less than a shock,” Gowhar Geelani, a Kashmiri author and analyst, told Arab News.

“It won’t be easy for them to get away with Islamophobia, demonization and caricaturing of Muslims in India and Kashmir,” the Srinagar-based political commentator added.

Before being elected, both the incoming president, Joe Biden, and his running mate Harris had voiced concerns over the political marginalization of Kashmiris and violence against Indian Muslims elsewhere in the country.

“While the political class, civil society and human rights actors in Jammu and Kashmir are happy that Biden and Harris are now at the helm of affairs in the US, expectations about the immediate relief and conflict resolution is premature,” Geelani said.

He added that the victory of the Democrats would “offer some hope” for Kashmiris.

“It has meant some joy for the people in Kashmir after 15 months of mental and digital siege,” he said.

Delhi-based political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay agreed, and added that there was “a sense of dismay” among the ruling right-wing forces.

“I am sensing a certain amount of dismay at the result among the right-wing forces,” Mukhopadhyay, who has written a biography on India’s premier, Narendra Modi, told Arab News.

“They fear a strong anti-polarizing discourse in the US would eventually lead to an eclipse of the large number of populist leaders, including Modi. There are worries that it may influence Indian politics,” Mukhopadhyay said.

Dr. Hilal Ahmed of New Delhi-based think-tank, the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, said that the “electoral victory of the Democrats is significant in a way that it would force the ultra-nationalists all over the world to refashion their political rhetoric.”

However, a ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader called the comparison far-fetched.

“Narendra Modi came to Delhi driven by the power of hope. He represents the aspirations of the people. His continued popularity shows that people don’t see him from the prism of ideology or religion, but the prism of hope,” BJP youth leader Pappu Nirala told Arab News.

Topics: Kamala Harris US Vice President India Thulasenthirapuram Tamil Nadu

Related

World
‘She’s from our soil:’ Villagers, relatives on Harris making history with US election win
World
Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count

Latest updates

Vaccine hope sends oil price soaring
What We Are Reading Today: Arab Patriotism by Adam Mestyan
‘We’ll wait until she’s president:’ Residents of Harris’ ancestral village have only one wish
UAE confirms 1,146 new COVID-19 cases as government gives mask exemptions
UN launches new Libya talks amid cautious optimism

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.