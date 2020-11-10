Saudi Commerce Ministry granted European certificate

RIYADH: The Saudi Commerce Ministry has become the first government agency to receive the European “Recognized for Excellence 4 Stars” certificate.
The CEO of the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), Russel Longmuir, said during a virtual meeting with Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi that among the 50,000 government bodies evaluated in the last 30 years, only 10 percent succeeded in obtaining a 4-star or higher rating.
The Commerce Ministry has been granted the certificate due to its adherence to standards of institutional excellence and for adopting international practices to improve its overall performance. The ministry has become one of the four government agencies around the world to obtain this certification.
The EFQM evaluates an agency’s capabilities and performance based on certain areas including leadership, strategy, human resources, resources and partnerships, services and operations, customer care and employees etc.
The EFQM model is a globally recognized management framework which allows organizations to achieve success by measuring where they are on the path towards transformation, helping them understand the gaps and possible solutions available, and empowering them to progress and significantly improve their performance.