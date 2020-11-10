You are here

  • Home
  • G20 Summit to show leaders can unite to solve ‘chaotic’ problems: Argentine envoy to KSA

G20 Summit to show leaders can unite to solve ‘chaotic’ problems: Argentine envoy to KSA

Tourists visit Plaza de Mayo (May square) in Buenos Aires. Saudi Arabia and Argentina enjoy strong relationship as both countries are working together in several fields. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85vvr

Updated 10 November 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

G20 Summit to show leaders can unite to solve ‘chaotic’ problems: Argentine envoy to KSA

  • World leaders can unite to solve ‘chaotic’ problems, says Argentinian Ambassador Marcelo Gilardoni
Updated 10 November 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: This year’s G20 Summit will show that world leaders can work together to solve the “chaotic” problems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Argentina’s ambassador to the Kingdom has told Arab News.

Riyadh is hosting a virtual summit this year from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22 as part of its G20 presidency.  

Marcelo Gilardoni, quoting parts of a speech given earlier this year by Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez, said it was important to demonstrate courage and solidarity in the face of the global health crisis.   

Fernandez made a statement in March during an extraordinary G20 leaders’ summit and talked about creating a humanitarian emergency fund in response to COVID-19. 

“We come together at a unique time in history that demands that we act with courage,” he had said. “The urgency imposed by the deaths requires that we create a global humanitarian emergency fund that will allow us to be better equipped with supplies to deal with the current context. Research on COVID-19 should also be a global public good. Medical and scientific knowledge should be made universally available at affordable prices. We need to rebuild global coexistence on the basis of solidarity.”

Gilardoni, reflecting on the president’s speech, said Saudi Arabia had done a great job with the G20 by being creative and flexible — and also emphasizing multilateralism and solidarity.

“This is the first time in the world that we are holding these kinds of meetings virtually not physically,” Gilardoni told Arab News. “(We are) working together to fight against whatever might come. We are part of the same world. It’s a year in which all member countries can show the world that we can work together in solving this chaotic and big problem we’re having.”

The ambassador added that, with physical meetings impossible due to the pandemic, Saudi Arabia had chosen a virtual format for the flagship forum for international economic cooperation. But he expressed regret that face-to-face contact was some way off, especially as Latin Americans and Saudis shared common ground when it came to making and strengthening connections. 

“Physical meetings are very important. We share those values of looking into each other’s eyes. Negotiating is much easier if you’re in front of the person you’re negotiating with. This is a very important challenge for Saudi Arabia and the whole world. So, I think it showed the world that we can do that virtually. I hope we will be able to go back to physical meetings. 




Argentinian Ambassador Marcelo Gilardoni

“We have these common values, family values, friendship values, and also hospitality. And I think this was an important occasion (the G20) to show the world the new Saudi Arabia, what they have, which is very nice. Somebody told me when you make a Saudi friend, it’s a friend forever. So, this is a value they have to share with the world.”

Gilardoni said that the focus of the G20 agenda had changed and that it was now trained on COVID-19 and health issues.

“Saudi Arabia has been trying to keep some of the issues on the agenda as well, but it’s been diverted into COVID-19 and health issues. The G20 Summit in Riyadh will be remembered for these efforts to fight together and unite against such (a) pandemic this year and against whatever may come in the future.”

He said that bilateral relations were very good and that the two countries were working together in several fields.

“We are working together with the Saudi authorities to boost our bilateral relations in the best way. We’re working together in sports, in agricultural issues in trade and investment, and also financing structural projects in Argentina and culture. We still have a way to go. The more we know each other, the more friends we can become and the more partners we can be.”

He praised the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan to diversify the economy and its performance during the global crisis. “I visited some of the tourist destinations. I’ve been to AlUla, which is marvelous. I’ve been to Neom and, of course, Diriyah in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is doing very well in tourism and opening to the world. I’ve attended last year’s tourist visa announcement for some 50 countries. I hope we will be included in that list very soon.”

He said he had been welcomed in the country and was feeling at home. “I have very good Saudi friends, and it’s a wonderful country. It’s a country we have to get to know as foreigners. Everybody in my family and my friends that came to Saudi Arabia were astonished because of the people, but also the beauty of the country. It’s very diverse, very different.”

Topics: G20 G20 Riyadh G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 Marcelo Gilardoni Argentina COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
Australian envoy to Saudi Arabia hails successful presidency of G20 amid pandemic
Saudi Arabia
G20 Framework Working Group meet to review process on plans

Vaccine hope sends oil price soaring

Updated 10 November 2020
Frank Kane

Vaccine hope sends oil price soaring

  • Crude up 9 percent and global shares surge over new drug to combat COVID-19
  • Saudi energy minister boosts market with hint of extended deal to curb oil supply
Updated 10 November 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Crude oil prices soared on Monday on the twin hopes of a vaccine against COVID-19 and concerted action by the OPEC+ alliance to keep a tight grip on oil supply.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, jumped 9 percent to more than $43 a barrel and stock markets around the world leapt amid hopes of an end to global economic lockdowns.
US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said tests on more than 40,000 people indicated a 90 percent effectiveness rate of their new drug. They will pass the final hurdles for a US rollout this month, and could supply up to 50 million doses globally this year and 1.3 billion next year.
“We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help end this global health crisis,” Pfizer chief Albert Bourla said.
Speaking at an energy conference in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said: “We’re hopeful that a solution to mitigate the virus in the form of a vaccine, and the spread of the vaccine availability, would be the most meaningful mitigator of the situation.”
He also held out the prospect of further action to control oil supply, which has risen recently and forced prices lower.
He gave the first official indication that Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two leading exporters in OPEC+, may alter the current supply deal.
OPEC+ is due to restore 2 million barrels of oil per day to global markets from January, but there has been speculation that it might “tweak” the timing.
“In consultation with our friends, it might be a tweak beyond what the so-called analysts are talking about,” Prince Abdul Aziz said. Some energy experts have predicted that the current level of cuts, 7.7 million barrels per day, could be maintained for a further three months.
“We are keeping flexibility in our heads and looking at the market. I will not predict, but some of those throwing predictions around may be surprised,” the minister said. Oil traders took his statement to mean that the current level of OPEC+ supply could be maintained well into next year.
Prince Abdul Aziz said that without the OPEC+ deal the oil price would be even lower, with new European lockdowns and more Libyan crude than expected coming back on the market.
He said OPEC+ could deal with extra supplies “with resilience” even if Iran were allowed to export oil again with a relaxation of sanctions by Joe Biden, who he congratulated on winning the US presidential election.
There was a need for international collaboration on climate change, the minister said, one of the priorities of the new US administration. “A lot of people see eye to eye with us on the circular carbon economy.”

Topics: Coronavirus Oil

Related

World
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
Business & Economy
China’s crude oil imports fall as buying frenzy fades

Latest updates

US envoy: Lebanon’s Bassil was open to breaking ties with Hezbollah
Vaccine hope sends oil price soaring
What We Are Reading Today: Arab Patriotism by Adam Mestyan
‘We’ll wait until she’s president:’ Residents of Harris’ ancestral village have only one wish
UAE confirms 1,146 new COVID-19 cases as government gives mask exemptions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.