Danish envoy meets Saudi Islamic affairs minister

RIYADH: Danish Ambassador Ole Moesby on Monday called on Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh in Riyadh. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.
Saudi Arabia is Denmark’s 24th-largest export market which is chiefly made up of medicines, and food products of mainly dairy and eggs. The Kingdom exports machinery, mechanical appliances, electrical and transport equipment, petroleum, and vegetables to Denmark.
On Feb.1, 2020, the two countries marked the 45th anniversary of bilateral ties.
The Islamic affairs minister also held a separate meeting with Osama Al-Ahmadi, the newly appointed Saudi ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Al-Asheikh wished the envoy success in his role as the representative of the Kingdom.
