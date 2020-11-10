You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban call on Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal

Taliban call on Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal

Members of the Taliban delegation attend the opening session of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha on Sept. 12, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2s9h

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Taliban call on Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal

  • The US has been pulling out troops under the deal which envisages the withdrawal to be complete by May
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: Afghanistan’s insurgent Taliban on Tuesday called on the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden to stick to the February agreement to withdraw US troops.
The United States has been pulling out troops under the deal which envisages the withdrawal to be complete by May, subject to certain security guarantees, while the Taliban holds peace talks with the Afghan government in Doha.
“The Islamic Emirate would like to stress to the new American president-elect and future administration that implementation of the agreement is the most reasonable and effective tool for ending the conflict between both our countries,” the militant group said in a statement, its first substantive comment on the results of the United States presidential election.
However, violence has been ramping up throughout the country with the Taliban attacking provincial capitals, in some case prompting United States airstrikes, as talks in Qatar’s capital have been mired in delays.
Groups such as the United Nations have also raised questions over Al Qaeda with a senior UN official telling the BBC last month that the group were still “heavily embedded” with the Taliban.
Outgoing US President Donald Trump had made ending the war in Afghanistan a major campaign promise and had said in a Tweet in October that troops could be out of Afghanistan by Christmas, though officials such as his national security adviser have said that they were working to the May 2021 deadline.

Topics: Taliban US Afghanistan

Related

World
Afghan leader urges Biden to help fight Taliban ‘terror’
Special
World
Afghan negotiator says Taliban eyeing ‘military victory’

China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases versus 33 a day earlier

Updated 36 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases versus 33 a day earlier

  • Total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China is 86,267 as of Nov. 9
Updated 36 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 9, down from 33 cases a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.
The National Health Commission said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in Shanghai, while the remaining 21 cases were imported by people returning from overseas. The commission also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, up from nine a day earlier.
On Tuesday, one new locally transmitted case was reported in the city of Fuyang in the eastern province of Anhui, the province’s first since Feb. 27. This case is not included in the Nov. 9 count.
The 50-year-old man, a close contact to Monday’s case reported in Shanghai, carried out transportation work at Pudong airport in Shanghai before returning to Fuyang, the city’s health authority said.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China is 86,267 as of Nov. 9, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

World
China to test 9 million after fresh coronavirus outbreak
World
Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Latest updates

Taliban call on Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal
Jordan holds parliamentary elections amid coronavirus surge
China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases versus 33 a day earlier
IEA: Record new renewable energy capacity this year and next
Hong Kong journalist charged as press freedom fears grow

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.