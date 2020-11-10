You are here

Abu Dhabi's Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals

Etihad Airways will make and distribute 1.3 million masks over the next three months to flight attendants, other staff and medical professionals. (AFP)
Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals

  • Demand for personal protective equipment, or PPE, has soared due to the pandemic that has killed over 1.25 million globally
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Tuesday said it had opened an in-house face mask production facility in its engineering department that is to manufacture masks for staff and health professionals.
Demand for personal protective equipment, or PPE, has soared due to the pandemic that has killed over 1.25 million globally.
State-owned Etihad will make and distribute 1.3 million masks over the next three months to flight attendants, other staff and medical professionals, it said in a statement.
The masks were three-layered and provide 98 percent filtration, it said.
Etihad Engineering vice president Haytham Nasir said the production facility could manufacture masks for third-party customers in addition to meeting the airline’s own demands.
Abu Dhabi state aerospace supplier Strata this year started manufacturing N95 masks following the outbreak of the pandemic.

IEA: Record new renewable energy capacity this year and next

IEA: Record new renewable energy capacity this year and next

  • Renewables will account for almost 90 percent of the increase in total power capacity worldwide this year
  • Renewable capacity additions are on track for a rise of almost 10 percent, which would be the fastest growth since 2015
LONDON: Record levels of new renewable energy capacity are set to come on stream this year and next, while fossil fuel capacity will fall due to an economic slump and the COVID-19 crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report.
In its annual renewables outlook, the IEA said new additions of renewables capacity worldwide would increase by 4 percent from last year to a record 198 gigawatts (GW) this year.
This means renewables will account for almost 90 percent of the increase in total power capacity worldwide this year.
Supply chain disruptions and construction delays slowed the progress of renewable energy projects in the first six months of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the construction of plants and manufacturing activity has ramped up again, and logistical challenges have been mostly resolved, the IEA said.
Electricity generated by renewables will increase by 7 percent globally this year, despite a 5 percent annual drop in global energy demand, the largest since World War Two.
Next year, renewable capacity additions are on track for a rise of almost 10 percent, which would be the fastest growth since 2015.
“Renewable power is defying the difficulties caused by the pandemic, showing robust growth while other fuels struggle,” said Dr. Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director.
Policymakers need to support the strong momentum behind renewables growth and if policy uncertainties are addressed, renewable energy capacity additions could reach 271GW in 2022, the IEA said.
In 2025, renewables are set to become the largest source of electricity generation worldwide, supplying one third of the world’s electricity, and ending coal’s five decades as the top global power source, the report said.

