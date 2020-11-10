Gwen Stefani sparkles in Egypt-inspired Zuhair Murad look

DUBAI: Gwen Stefan’s personal style has never failed to turn heads over the years. That was true in her early days as the lead singer of No Doubt and it remains true today in her current role as a coach on “The Voice” and a resident performer at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas.

With “The Voice” Battles starting this week, the NBC show has released a sneak peek of one of the upcoming show downs between contestants on team Gwen, and while the competition is heating up, we couldn’t keep our eyes off Stefani’s outfit.

The singer appears in the clip wearing a heavily-embellished top from Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2020 couture collection.

The glamorous design featured hundreds of tiny red, blue and purple sequins and beads. The top also featured swaying, gold fringe details on the sleeves. She paired the over-the-top look with a pair of gem-encrusted denim shorts worn over fishnet tights and suede knee-high boots.

Stefani is known for her bold sense of style and constantly brings it to the set of “The Voice.”

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker joined her fiance, country singer Blake Shelton, as they recorded episodes of the music competition last week and for the on-air look, she donned a fringed metallic Dulce Bestia bodysuit over her go-to black fishnet tights.

Ras Baalbek-born Murad presented his Spring 2020 couture offering in the former 19th century palace-turned-Hotel Potocki in Paris back in January. The collection was a glamorous homage to Egypt centuries ago.

The line featured dazzling gold numbers bejeweled with various hieroglyphics, tomb paintings, scarabs and eagles, second-skin gowns in rich fabrics like duchesse satin and chiffon, sequin-encrusted jumpsuits, belted minidresses with dramatic padded shoulders, crystal embellished jackets, sequined silk tulle numbers with slit sides and billowy, sheer chiffon trains and shimmery skirts paired with equally glistening crop tops.

Proving to be a success with his loyal A-list clientele, the designer’s Spring 2020 couture collection has been sported by the likes of Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hailey Bieber.

US socialite and fashion designer Daphne Guinness recently opted for a bejeweled gold number from the line for her latest music video, “Heaven.”