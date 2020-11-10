You are here

  UK unemployment rises to 4.8%, highest since 2016

UK unemployment rises to 4.8%, highest since 2016

Government restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 have reduced sales for shops, restaurants and pubs, forcing many businesses to lay off workers and others to shut their doors for good. (AFP file photo)
UK unemployment rises to 4.8%, highest since 2016

  • The number of people on company payrolls has dropped by 782,000 since the start of the pandemic
  • ‘Toxic mix of a devastating rise in redundancies and very few people able to find alternative jobs’
LONDON: UK unemployment rose to its highest level since 2016 in the three months through September as the COVID-19 pandemic forced employers to shed workers, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.
The unemployment rate increased to 4.8 percent in the period, up 0.3 percentage points from last month and a full percentage point from a year earlier, the ONS said. The figure is still well below the peak of 8.5 percent reached in late 2011 after the global financial crisis.
Government restrictions on business and social interaction to slow the spread of COVID-19 have reduced sales for shops, restaurants and pubs, forcing many businesses to lay off workers and others to shut their doors for good. Employers are warning about there may be another round of cuts after the government imposed a second national lockdown on England, which is scheduled to run through Dec. 2.
“Today’s figures underline the scale of the challenge we’re facing,’’ Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said in a statement. “I know that this is a tough time for those who have sadly already lost their jobs, and I want to reassure anyone that is worried about the coming winter months that we will continue to support those affected and protect the lives and livelihoods of people across this country.’
The number of people on company payrolls has dropped by 782,000 since the start of the pandemic, the ONS said. The figure stood at 673,000 last month.
While the number of jobs available in the economy has started to recover, vacancies remain below pre-pandemic levels. Vacancies increased to 488,000 in the July to September period, but there are still 332,000 fewer vacancies than at this time last year, the ONS said.
Matthew Percival, director for people and skills for the Confederation of British Industries, said there was a “a toxic mix of a devastating rise in redundancies and very few people able to find alternative jobs, even before entering a second national lockdown.”
Percival called on the government to create an economic recovery commission, including representatives from business and labor unions.
“The next couple of months will be crucial,” he said. “The government must use this time well to get ahead of the curve on the economy as well as the virus.”

Egypt’s headline inflation quickens to 4.5% in October

Egypt’s headline inflation quickens to 4.5% in October

  • CAPMAS attributed October’s higher headline rate partly to increases in prices of vegetables and education
CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 4.5 percent in October from 3.7 percent in September, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday, two days ahead of a central bank meeting to set interest rates.
Month-on-month urban consumer price inflation rose to 1.8 percent from 0.3 percent a month prior, the agency said.
Inflation has fallen to some of its lowest levels in well over a decade, and despite quickening in October, remains below the central bank’s target rate of 6-12 percent.
CAPMAS attributed October’s higher headline rate partly to increases in prices of vegetables and education.
“The inflation figures came in line with expectations,” said Radwa El-Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage. “We expect the upward trend to continue until the end of this year, but at a lower rate than September and October.”
Inflation figures are being closely watched ahead of a meeting of the central bank’s monetary policy committee on Thursday to set interest rates.
At its previous meeting in late September, the committee cut the overnight lending rate by 50 basis points to 9.75 percent, but economists say the bank has been cautious as it seeks to support the currency and treasury bill sales.
Inflation peaked at 33 percent in mid-2017 after Egypt undertook austerity measures linked to a three-year loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In recent months it has fallen back to near its slowest since 2005.
Under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt negotiated two new IMF loans this year worth nearly $8 billion. Under one of the loans, Egypt had committed to consultations with the IMF board if year-on-year inflation fell below 4 percent as of September.

