US envoy says it will be hard to re-enter Iran nuclear deal

Above, the entrance of the nuclear power plant of Natanz, some 300 kilometers south of capital Tehran. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AFP)
AP

  • ‘It doesn’t really matter who is president on Jan. 20 in the sense that there’s going to be a negotiation with Iran anyway’
JERUSALEM: The US envoy for Iran says the Trump administration will maintain its pressure campaign until the inauguration and anticipates it will be difficult for a future President Joe Biden to bring the US back into the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Elliott Abrams spoke to local journalists on Monday during a visit to Israel, which was staunchly opposed to the nuclear agreement.
“It doesn’t really matter who is president on Jan. 20 in the sense that there’s going to be a negotiation with Iran anyway,” Abrams said, echoing the Trump administration’s position that the US election results are not final until they have been officially certified.
“Whether it is possible to go back to the JCPOA remains to be seen,” he added, referring to the Iran deal.
President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the US to the agreement with world powers, in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018 and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, which responded by publicly abandoning nuclear restrictions in the agreement.
Abrams said all US sanctions, including those related to human rights issues and Iran’s support for regional militant groups, would remain in place through Jan. 20.
“We have the maximum pressure sanctions program,” he said. “It will continue in November, it will continue in December, because it’s unrelated to politics, it’s unrelated to elections.”

Top Palestinian official dies of COVID-19

  • American-educated Saeb Erekat was involved in nearly every round of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians
JERUSALEM: Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died Tuesday, weeks after being infected by the coronavirus. He was 65.
The American-educated Erekat was involved in nearly every round of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians going back to the landmark Madrid conference in 1991, when he famously showed up draped in a black-and-white checkered keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.
Over the next few decades Erekat was a constant presence in Western media, where he tirelessly advocated for a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, defended the Palestinian leadership and blamed Israel for the failure to reach an agreement.
His Fatah party announced his death in a statement. A relative and a Palestinian official confirmed he passed away, speaking on condition of anonymity out of privacy concerns.
Erekat is survived by his wife, two sons, twin daughters and eight grandchildren.

