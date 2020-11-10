You are here

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on individuals, companies

A woman walks as an anti-America image is seen on a building in Tehran, Iran. (WANA/Reuters)
Updated 10 November 2020
Reuters

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on individuals, companies

  • Marks Trump administration's latest move to increase pressure on Tehran
  • Entities accused of supplying sensitive goods to an Iranian military firm
Updated 10 November 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday imposed Iran-related sanctions on six companies and four people, accusing the network of supplying sensitive goods to an Iranian military firm in the Trump administration’s latest move to increase pressure on Tehran.
The US Treasury Department in a statement accused the companies and individuals of facilitating the procurement of sensitive goods, including US-origin electronic components, for Iran Communication Industries, an Iranian military firm blacklisted by Washington and the European Union.
The firm produces military communication systems, avionics and missile launchers, among other items, the Treasury said.
Tuesday’s action, taken under an authority that imposes sanctions on weapons of mass destruction proliferators and their supporters, freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
“The Iranian regime utilizes a global network of companies to advance its destabilizing military capabilities,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.
“The United States will continue to take action against those who help to support the regime’s militarization and proliferation efforts,” he added.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by President Barack Obama and began reimposing US sanctions that had been eased under the accord.
The move blacklisted Iran-based Hoda Trading; Hong Kong-based Proma Industry Co., Ltd.; DES International Co., Ltd.; Brunei-based Soltech Industry Co., Ltd.; China-based Naz Technology Co., Ltd.; and Iran-based Artin San’at Tabaan Company, as well as several individuals.
The Treasury said the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia was also filing charges by criminal complaint against two companies and one individual that were hit with sanctions in Tuesday’s move.

Despite Brexit, UK still key destination for wealthy Gulf expats

Updated 10 November 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Despite Brexit, UK still key destination for wealthy Gulf expats

  • The number of High Net Worth Gulf expats living in the UK has increased by 28 percent in five years
  • Saudi expats see London's technology, cultural and hotel sectors as strategic long term investments
Updated 10 November 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The number of wealthy Gulf nationals living in the UK has reached a five-year high, as the appeal of the country’s investment, education and entertainment sectors continue to outweigh Brexit’s economic uncertainty.

According to a study by Boodle Hatfield, a leading private wealth law firm, the number of High Net Worth (HNW) individuals — those who hold over $1 million in liquid assets — living in the UK from the Gulf this year reached 11,742; a 28 percent increase compared to five years ago.

Saudis and Emiratis make up the bulk of those residing in the UK, with 6,943 and 1,342 people respectively having chosen to call Britain, and predominantly London, their home.

Boodle Hatfield said historic ties between the UK and Gulf countries had made Britain a popular destination for internationally mobile people, and the favorable investment opportunities in the UK capital had only added to this appeal.

Gulf nationals have traditionally been key investors in prime and super prime property in London, and Kyra Motley, a partner at Boodle Hatfield, told Arab News that the hotel and cultural sectors, in particular, had also seen significant interest from Saudi HNWs.

“Saudi investors have played an important role in investing in and upgrading key assets in the UK’s hotel sector — for example funding the refurbishment of landmark assets like the Savoy hotel,” she said.

“Both Saudi individuals and companies are also regular sponsors of art exhibits in the UK, and initiatives like The Edge of Arabia have sought to introduce the work of Saudi artists to a UK audience.”

Boodle Hatfield’s report also found that the UK’s reputation as being Europe’s leading hub for innovation in technology, particularly fintech, has acted as an additional draw to invest in the country for wealthy nationals keen to diversify their interests away from purely oil and gas.

“These investors are taking a long-term view,” Motley said, “and have decided that despite any short-term instability, the UK remains one of the most stable jurisdictions in which to invest capital.”

Furthermore, she said, “due to its multicultural nature, Gulf nationals feel very at home in London. The more moderate climate and multitude of dining and shopping options are also appealing to the younger cosmopolitan generation.”

Motley added: “There’s no indication that this upward trend will reverse anytime soon.”

