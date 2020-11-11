You are here

Abdullatif Ibrahim Al-Hudaithy has been the vice rector for business and knowledge economy at King Khalid University (KKU) in Abha since 2019.
He has also held the position of dean at the university’s Institute for Research and Consulting Studies since 2012, playing a role in helping establish the institute, and plan its programs, systems, and administrative structure.
In addition, he was previously KKU’s general supervisor of general administration for self-resources, head of the marketing and e-commerce department in the college of administrative and financial sciences, and a professor in the department of business administration.
Al-Hudaithy has worked in a number of Saudi universities since 1994 as a teaching assistant, lecturer, assistant professor, and associate professor and also had a stint at the University of Hull in England.
He has been president of the Saudi Management Association in Asir since 2018, and a member of numerous academic and development committees at KKU and other educational institutions in the Kingdom.
Among various honors, he won the Giftedness and Creativity Award from the president of KKU in 2014, and secured the Sharjah Prize for best Ph.D.
He gained a Ph.D. in management from the University of Hull and obtained master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration.
KKU has recorded more than 32,000 beneficiaries from the deanship of community service and continuing education in the past year.
Al-Hudaithy said: “The university is working to spread the culture of development and is focused on ensuring the performance quality of all the programs and activities it provides in order to contribute to advancing community development in all its aspects.”
 

Topics: Who's Who

‘Made in Saudi’ to boost non-oil exports

RIYADH: The Saudi Export Development Authority will launch a “Made in Saudi” initiative in the first quarter of 2021 to accelerate the industrialization process and transform the Kingdom into “a global industrial destination.”
As part of the program, Saudi Arabia will set out to create a unified brand identity for Saudi products and services in regional and global markets.
Saleh Al-Solami, secretary-general of the authority, said the program will help boost the image of Saudi products and services.
He said it seeks to achieve the goals outlined in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.
The “Made in Saudi” program will provide attractive membership schemes for local companies that meet eligibility criteria. Members will be given fast-tracked access to promotional opportunities together with incentives in partnership with public and private sectors.
Member companies also will be eligible to use the “Made in Saudi” marque on their products to support growth and expansion in target markets.
Dr. Abdul Aziz I. Daghistani, an economics expert and chairman of the Riyadh-based Economic Studies House, told Arab News that good quality and competitive prices were the key to success.
“Saudi Arabia is an active member of the global economy and a key oil exporter that (helps) balance the oil market,” he said.
Daghistani said the Kingdom is now working to diversify its economy by encouraging programs to increase exports of goods and services other than oil and related products.
“The ‘Made in Saudi’ program will help take Saudi exports to the next level,” the expert said.
In addition to its mandate to promote national industries and production across the value chain, the program will play a key role in positioning the Kingdom to be at the forefront of the global industrial landscape.
Under the Vision 2030 reform plan, the Kingdom aims to boost its non-oil exports to 50 percent by 2030.
Dr. Hassan M. Somili, a marketing expert, told Arab News that the perception of a country and the quality of its services also played a key role in global markets.
“That is why countries should work to improve the reputation of their products,” he said.
Somili said a strict legal framework to maintain quality and standard of products goes a long way to helping countries promote products effectively on global markets.
The success of the “Made in Saudi” program depends not only on the authorities but also traders and exporters who must ensure the quality of services and products meets international expectations, he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

