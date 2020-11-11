Abdullatif Ibrahim Al-Hudaithy has been the vice rector for business and knowledge economy at King Khalid University (KKU) in Abha since 2019.
He has also held the position of dean at the university’s Institute for Research and Consulting Studies since 2012, playing a role in helping establish the institute, and plan its programs, systems, and administrative structure.
In addition, he was previously KKU’s general supervisor of general administration for self-resources, head of the marketing and e-commerce department in the college of administrative and financial sciences, and a professor in the department of business administration.
Al-Hudaithy has worked in a number of Saudi universities since 1994 as a teaching assistant, lecturer, assistant professor, and associate professor and also had a stint at the University of Hull in England.
He has been president of the Saudi Management Association in Asir since 2018, and a member of numerous academic and development committees at KKU and other educational institutions in the Kingdom.
Among various honors, he won the Giftedness and Creativity Award from the president of KKU in 2014, and secured the Sharjah Prize for best Ph.D.
He gained a Ph.D. in management from the University of Hull and obtained master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration.
KKU has recorded more than 32,000 beneficiaries from the deanship of community service and continuing education in the past year.
Al-Hudaithy said: “The university is working to spread the culture of development and is focused on ensuring the performance quality of all the programs and activities it provides in order to contribute to advancing community development in all its aspects.”
