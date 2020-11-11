Saudi minister receives Director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs

You are here

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, receives Hanna Klinge, executive director of the Crisis Management Initiative Center, on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received Director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs Mika Aaltola at his residence in Helsinki on Tuesday.
The meeting was part of the minister’s visit to Finland, and included a number of researchers and intellectuals.
The talks involved discussion of the most significant regional and international developments. Both sides also highlighted the Kingdom’s position regarding these developments and the role it plays as part of the international community in achieving international security, peace and global economic stability.
Al-Jubeir also welcomed Hanna Klinge, executive director of the Crisis Management Initiative Center, and a number of the center’s members.
The parties discussed efforts by the Kingdom to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue and strengthen ties among the peoples of the world.
The two sides then reviewed work done by the Kingdom during its presidency of the G20 in order to mitigate the impacts and repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, and exchanged views on issues of common interest.
In addition, Al-Jubeir met with Oliver McTernan, director of the Helsinki Policy Forum, and an accompanying delegation.
The parties examined efforts by the Kingdom to contribute to regional and international security and stability, and its leading role in the fight against terrorism and extremism, before sharing their views regarding issues of common interest.
The minister also met with a number of journalists and representatives from prominent Finnish media outlets, where he highlighted the development, strength and durability of Saudi-Finnish relations. Al-Jubeir also clarified the Kingdom’s positions regarding prominent regional and international issues, the efforts it has made during the G20  presidency and the most significant developments it has witnessed in the development of the Saudi Vision 2030.
 

‘Made in Saudi’ to boost non-oil exports

RIYADH: The Saudi Export Development Authority will launch a “Made in Saudi” initiative in the first quarter of 2021 to accelerate the industrialization process and transform the Kingdom into “a global industrial destination.”
As part of the program, Saudi Arabia will set out to create a unified brand identity for Saudi products and services in regional and global markets.
Saleh Al-Solami, secretary-general of the authority, said the program will help boost the image of Saudi products and services.
He said it seeks to achieve the goals outlined in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.
The “Made in Saudi” program will provide attractive membership schemes for local companies that meet eligibility criteria. Members will be given fast-tracked access to promotional opportunities together with incentives in partnership with public and private sectors.
Member companies also will be eligible to use the “Made in Saudi” marque on their products to support growth and expansion in target markets.
Dr. Abdul Aziz I. Daghistani, an economics expert and chairman of the Riyadh-based Economic Studies House, told Arab News that good quality and competitive prices were the key to success.
“Saudi Arabia is an active member of the global economy and a key oil exporter that (helps) balance the oil market,” he said.
Daghistani said the Kingdom is now working to diversify its economy by encouraging programs to increase exports of goods and services other than oil and related products.
“The ‘Made in Saudi’ program will help take Saudi exports to the next level,” the expert said.
In addition to its mandate to promote national industries and production across the value chain, the program will play a key role in positioning the Kingdom to be at the forefront of the global industrial landscape.
Under the Vision 2030 reform plan, the Kingdom aims to boost its non-oil exports to 50 percent by 2030.
Dr. Hassan M. Somili, a marketing expert, told Arab News that the perception of a country and the quality of its services also played a key role in global markets.
“That is why countries should work to improve the reputation of their products,” he said.
Somili said a strict legal framework to maintain quality and standard of products goes a long way to helping countries promote products effectively on global markets.
The success of the “Made in Saudi” program depends not only on the authorities but also traders and exporters who must ensure the quality of services and products meets international expectations, he said.

