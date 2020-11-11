Saudi minister receives Director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received Director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs Mika Aaltola at his residence in Helsinki on Tuesday.
The meeting was part of the minister’s visit to Finland, and included a number of researchers and intellectuals.
The talks involved discussion of the most significant regional and international developments. Both sides also highlighted the Kingdom’s position regarding these developments and the role it plays as part of the international community in achieving international security, peace and global economic stability.
Al-Jubeir also welcomed Hanna Klinge, executive director of the Crisis Management Initiative Center, and a number of the center’s members.
The parties discussed efforts by the Kingdom to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue and strengthen ties among the peoples of the world.
The two sides then reviewed work done by the Kingdom during its presidency of the G20 in order to mitigate the impacts and repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, and exchanged views on issues of common interest.
In addition, Al-Jubeir met with Oliver McTernan, director of the Helsinki Policy Forum, and an accompanying delegation.
The parties examined efforts by the Kingdom to contribute to regional and international security and stability, and its leading role in the fight against terrorism and extremism, before sharing their views regarding issues of common interest.
The minister also met with a number of journalists and representatives from prominent Finnish media outlets, where he highlighted the development, strength and durability of Saudi-Finnish relations. Al-Jubeir also clarified the Kingdom’s positions regarding prominent regional and international issues, the efforts it has made during the G20 presidency and the most significant developments it has witnessed in the development of the Saudi Vision 2030.
