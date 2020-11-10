RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on Tuesday issued the draft of executive regulations for investments in the Kingdom’s mining sector.
The draft has been made available on the ministry’s website for potential investors to allow them to review the regulations and express their opinions and submit proposals to the authorities.
Suggestions can be submitted until Nov. 30. The ministry will then review all proposals and comments and make necessary changes if it sees fit. Potential investors can log on to https://istitlaa.ncc.gov.sa/ar/Pages/default.aspx to submit their suggestions.
Saudi Arabia is planning to accept new mining license applications in December 2020.
The government recently announced a comprehensive revision of the Saudi Mining Investment Law that provides a robust and transparent legal framework for the mining sector.
Proposals invited to improve Saudi mining sector laws
https://arab.news/ywzp3
Proposals invited to improve Saudi mining sector laws
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on Tuesday issued the draft of executive regulations for investments in the Kingdom’s mining sector.