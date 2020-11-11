You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai Design Week: Why Jumanah Rizk’s ‘Earthly’ is a ‘grounding, contemplative experience’

Dubai Design Week: Why Jumanah Rizk’s ‘Earthly’ is a ‘grounding, contemplative experience’

The architect made use of locally sourced compressed sand and earth. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/nkrct

Updated 11 November 2020
Katrina Kufer

Dubai Design Week: Why Jumanah Rizk’s ‘Earthly’ is a ‘grounding, contemplative experience’

Updated 11 November 2020
Katrina Kufer

DUBAI: As part of Dubai Design Week, which runs until Nov. 14, Dubai-based architect Jumanah Rizk in collaboration with Belgian company Delta Light have created “Earthly.” On display at Dubai Design District, the large-scale relational installation embodies sensitive sensibility and timelessness.

Rizk’s new proposition for seating takes the form of a monolithic natural earth structure using locally sourced compressed sand and earth to form platforms of alternating heights. “Earthly is rooted in an interest in the natural environment and material experimentation, particularly scavenging, mixing, and compressing locally abundant materials from the landscapes of the UAE,” explained Rizk. “It is certainly an approach to alternative construction methods.”




The landscape-based seating features pockets of gravel and vegetation. Supplied

The landscape-based seating features pockets of gravel and vegetation, serving as “a material exploration that creates harmony between aesthetics and ecology, through reclaiming and the repurposing of natural materials,” she added.

Environmentally conscious and energy efficient, Rizk’s design and her choice of materials are natural, non-toxic, non-polluting and “breathe” in a way that only organic matter can. “Sustainability is at the core of my practice, with a holistic approach to the environment that involves circular design,” she remarked. “In the Earthly installation, construction materials and sands from building sites were repurposed to become an urban intervention.” While introduced for the 2020 edition of Dubai Design Week, Earthly has longevity. It is a project that does not necessitate dismantling or removal come the end of the showcase. Rather, Earthly can remain as an ephemeral entity or be easily repositioned elsewhere.




The installation is the result of a series of experiments Rizk undertook over the last several years. Supplied

The installation is the result of a series of experiments Rizk undertook over the last several years. “It invites a distant gathering in its formal layout, yet draws people in through its tactile quality,” added Rizk. In spite of fulfilling a need for a sedentary activity, it emphasizes and encourages a heightened and physical experience of the outdoors. “Its earthly nature is a texture that is interesting to touch, a grounding, calming and contemplative experience,” she notes.

Bringing landscapes of the UAE into the urban sphere, Rizk makes an honest return to formal and conceptual rawness and quiet timeless elegance.

Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Calling all comic book fans: Speedy Group, the company behind Dubai-based store Speedy Comics and comic creator Arab Comics, is launching a virtual convention featuring live-streamed celebrity panel discussions, a cosplay contest and more. Titled Speedy Comics Con, the two-day online event is set to take place Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

Participants can look forward to virtual celebrity panels that will allow fans to get a chance to interact with their favorite stars via a live stream, priced at $5, or two-minute VIP one-on-one video chats with prices ranging from $50 to $150.

Confirmed celebrity guests include Ray Fisher and Ray Porter from “Justice League,” “Smallville” actors Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum and Said Taghmaoui from “Wonder Woman.”

Those wishing to take part in the cosplay competition are requested to submit cosplay photographs wearing their best superhero, villain, anime or video game costume, in addition to a cosplay skit video of up to two minutes. The top three finalists will win cash prizes of more than $800.

Tickets to attend the virtual convention can be purchased online on www.speedycomicscon.com.

Topics: Speedy Comics Con

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi fund boosts food security with $800m Lord Dreyfus deal
EU could see first Covid-19 jabs in early 2021: health agency
Saudi security forces seal off cemetery where French Remembrance Day attack took place
Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con
Hollywood star Stanley Tucci on why acting does not fulfil him as much as it used to

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.