‘Scales’ is set to make its theatrical release in cinemas across Saudi Arabia

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Cinemas are slowly starting to reopen across the Middle East and there are a slew of new releases to look forward to. In particular, “Sayidat Al-Bahr,” or “Scales” in English, Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen’s black-and-white dystopian fantasy.  

 The film, which was created by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, was recently picked up by Saudi distributor Cinewaves Films, and is set to make its debut theatrical release in cinemas across Riyadh, Jeddah, Tabuk, Jizan and the Eastern Province on Nov. 12.

The fantasy film, made in the UAE, tells the story of Hayat, a young girl living in a village with a tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious sea-dwelling creatures in the. When her time comes, she decides to break with tradition and forge her own path.

It premiered in 2019 at the Venice International Film Festival Critics’ Week, where it won the prestigious Verona Film Club award and has been shown at a number of international film festivals including in London, Los Angeles, Carthage, Cairo and Singapore where it was awarded Best Picture.

Ameen — known for her short film “Eye & Mermaid,” which premiered at the Dubai Film Festival in 2013 — said that the film is an artistic comment on patriarchal societies.

“‘Scales’ tells a visceral story about growing up as a woman in a patriarchal society, offering an allegorical take on a universal theme that will resonate with audiences around the world, Ameen said in a released statement at the time the film debuted.

Ameen attended the film’s socially-distanced premiere this week at AMC cinema in Riyadh, alongside the film’s stars Yagoub Al-Farhan and Basima Hajjar.

The private screening was followed by a live Q&A session between the cast of the film and a variety of well-established filmmakers, critics, media and cinema enthusiasts.

Topics: Scales

DUBAI: Calling all comic book fans: Speedy Group, the company behind Dubai-based store Speedy Comics and comic creator Arab Comics, is launching a virtual convention featuring live-streamed celebrity panel discussions, a cosplay contest and more. Titled Speedy Comics Con, the two-day online event is set to take place Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

Participants can look forward to virtual celebrity panels that will allow fans to get a chance to interact with their favorite stars via a live stream, priced at $5, or two-minute VIP one-on-one video chats with prices ranging from $50 to $150.

Confirmed celebrity guests include Ray Fisher and Ray Porter from “Justice League,” “Smallville” actors Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum and Said Taghmaoui from “Wonder Woman.”

Those wishing to take part in the cosplay competition are requested to submit cosplay photographs wearing their best superhero, villain, anime or video game costume, in addition to a cosplay skit video of up to two minutes. The top three finalists will win cash prizes of more than $800.

Tickets to attend the virtual convention can be purchased online on www.speedycomicscon.com.

Topics: Speedy Comics Con

Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con

