Abu Dhabi fund boosts food security with $800m Louis Dreyfus deal

Louis Dreyfus (LDC), a 169-year-old family-owned group, is controlled by billionaire Margarita Louis-Dreyfus. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Sean Cronin

  • ADQ to acquire a major stake in Louis Dreyfus (LDC) as part of an $800 million investment in the commodity trader
  • The deal comes as the coronavirus pandemic re-focuses attention on food security among Gulf states
LONDON: Abu Dhabi-based ADQ has agreed to acquire a major stake in Louis Dreyfus (LDC) as part of an $800 million investment in the commodity trader.
The deal comes as the coronavirus pandemic re-focuses attention on food security among Gulf states which rely heavily on imports.
It also opens up the 169-year-old family-owned group that is controlled by billionaire Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, to major outside investment for the first time.
As part of this transaction, Louis Dreyfus also signed a long-term supply deal with ADQ for the sale of agri-commodities to the UAE.
LDC is one of the big four global commodity trading houses, posting profits of $126 million in the first half of the year.
Upon completion of the transaction, a portion of its proceeds amounting to a minimum of $800 million will be invested into LDC, ADQ said in a statement on Wednesday.
The acquisition price was not disclosed.
“Food and agriculture is an attractive, core sector for ADQ to generate financial returns and strengthen the economic cluster locally,” said ADQ CEO Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi. “As one of the world’s leading agri-commodities and food companies, LDC represents a strategic investment opportunity for ADQ.”
This latest investment expands the Abu Dhabi investment group’s agricultural portfolio which includes the recently formed Silal that aims to boost local food production in the UAE and Agthia, one of the region’s biggest food and beverage producers.
Earlier this year, ADQ also agreed to acquire 50 percent of Al Dahra Holdings, a multinational agribusiness group specializing in animal feed and essential food commodities. 
“We are delighted to welcome ADQ to our shareholder group as long-term partners and investors, with a common vision for LDC’s future, and experience that will bring further value to the business and support the group’s ambition,” said company Margarita Louis-Dreyfus in a statement.

Topics: Abu Dhabi ADQ Margarita Louis-Dreyfus Louis Dreyfus (LDC)

ADNOC delivers first shale gas from the UAE

  • Abu Dhabi has announced the discovery of some 160 trillion standard cubic feet of unconventional gas recoverable resources
  • In recent years the growth of the shale oil and gas sector has disrupted the market, especially in the US
LONDON: The UAE has delivered its first unconventional gas as it takes a step closer to becoming self-sufficient in the energy feedstock.
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and TOTAL said the unconventional gas was delivered from the Ruwais Diyab concession located 200 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi city.
The pair are targeting the production of 1 billion standard cubic feet of gas from the concession before 2030, ultimately enabling gas self-sufficiency for the UAE. It comes two years after the signing of the region's first unconventional gas concession agreement.
"This achievement marks another important milestone in the development of the UAE’s unconventional gas resources as we deliver on our integrated gas strategy and work to achieve gas self-sufficiency for the nation," said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC upstream executive director.
The big oil and gas economies of the Middle East have long been conventional producers, able to extract hydrocarbons at relatively cheap cost from close to the surface or in shallow waters offshore.
In recent years the growth of the shale oil and gas sector has disrupted the market, especially in the US, where the Permian Basin that straddles Texas and New Mexico has provided plentiful supplies of oil and gas trapped between layers of rock and sand.
Now Gulf energy producers are also starting to tap unconventional gas supplies with Saudi Arabia also planning some $100 billion of investment in a vast unconventional gas development in the Jafurah basin.
For countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia that need gas both to provide domestic energy as well as a feedstock to make higher value petrochemicals, such unconventional finds are crucial in diversifying their economies.
However the emerging unconventional producers in the region face a number of challenges in extracting tight gas including access to the vast amounts of water that typically needed for fracking as well as finding contractors with relevant experience in the industry.

Abu Dhabi has announced the discovery of some 160 trillion standard cubic feet of unconventional gas recoverable resources.
In November 2018, ADNOC signed a deal with TOTAL granting it a 40 percent stake in the Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Concession.

 

Topics: ADNOC UAE shale gas economy

