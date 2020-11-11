Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 394 new cases

You are here

A security man checks the worshipers before they perform the Friday prayers inside the Al-Rajhi Mosque while practicing social distancing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File/Reuters)
  • The Kingdom said 421 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 58
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 14 new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,590.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 394 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 351,849 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 7,557 remain active and 786 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 58, followed by Madinah with 44, Makkah with 29, Hail recorded 27, and Jeddah confirmed 25 cases.
The ministry also announced that 421 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 338,702.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 51 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.27 million.

 

Saudi ministry launches initiative to counter cyberbullying

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has launched an initiative to raise awareness about cyberbullying and ways to counter it.

The initiative has been launched in partnership with 70 organizations from the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

The initiative aims to help parents learn about cyberbullying and create awareness about how children are exposed to it in the digital world.

The initiative seeks to change the behavior of bullies, educating children about the forms and causes of cyberbullying.

It also seeks to explain the proper way to deal with bullying, whether the child is a bully or being bullied.

The program will also highlight the effect of bullying on a child’s mental health.
 

