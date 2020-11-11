Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 394 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 14 new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,590.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 394 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 351,849 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 7,557 remain active and 786 in critical condition.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (394) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (421) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (338,702) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/hgPBIUx2yA — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) November 11, 2020

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 58, followed by Madinah with 44, Makkah with 29, Hail recorded 27, and Jeddah confirmed 25 cases.

The ministry also announced that 421 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 338,702.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 51 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.27 million.