RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Wednesday that it had intercepted two explosive-laden boats south of the Red Sea launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the “coalition’s naval forces monitored an attempt by the Iran-backed Houthis to carry out a hostile and terrorist act in the southern Red Sea by using two remote-controlled booby-trapped boats, launched by the militia from Hodeidah.”
Col. Al-Maliki added that the two booby-trapped boats, which represent a threat to regional and international security, shipping routes and global trade, were destroyed.
He said that the “Houthi militia is using Hodeidah as a place to launch ballistic missiles, drones, and explosive and remotely piloted boats, as well as randomly deploying sea mines, in a clear and explicit violation of international humanitarian law, as well as a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah.”
Al-Maliki said that the coalition “continues to implement strict and deterrent measures against the Houthi militia and to neutralize and destroy such capabilities that threaten regional and international security.”
Arab coalition intercepts two Houthi explosive-laden boats off Yemen
https://arab.news/r34xv
Arab coalition intercepts two Houthi explosive-laden boats off Yemen
- The 2 remote-controlled booby-trapped boats were destroyed
- Al-Maliki says Houthi militia is using Hodeidah as a place to launch weapons
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Wednesday that it had intercepted two explosive-laden boats south of the Red Sea launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia, Saudi Press Agency reported.