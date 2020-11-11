ECZA hosts Singaporean business delegation in KAEC

Under the patronage and in the presence of Chairman of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA) and Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, a delegation of several Singaporean businessmen and representatives of Singaporean investment companies, headed by Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia Wong Chow Ming, recently visited the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

During the two-day visit, the delegation toured KAEC’s most important landmarks and facilities and learned about the advantages of investing in economic cities and special economic zones. The delegation was welcomed by Secretary-General of ECZA Mohanud bin A. Helal and CEO of KAEC Ahmed Linjawy, along with senior officials from ECZA, KAEC, and the Ministry of Investment (MISA).

Helal said: “We are proud to host Al-Falih and the Singaporean delegation and we are using this opportunity to showcase our regulatory incentives and enablers that can attract value-adding foreign investments. Such investments contribute to the diversification of the economy and the provision of quality jobs for Saudi youth, which serves the fulfillment of the objectives of Vision 2030.”

He said that the unique business model in the economic cities is based on strategic partnerships and the complementary roles of the government, represented by the ECZA, and the private sector, represented by the master developers.

Linjawy expressed his happiness at the visit of Al-Falih and the delegation, and the efforts of MISA in attracting quality investments to the Kingdom and diversifying the sources of economic growth. “This visit confirms KAEC’s status as one of the most important development projects and one of the leading investment destinations on the Red Sea coast. Thanks to its strategic sectors, today KAEC has become one of the enablers of economic development, keeping up with the aspirations of the ambitious Vision 2030 by increasing the flow of quality local and foreign investments and increasing the percentage of local content,” he said.

“KAEC holds promising prospects for companies and investors, thanks to its advanced and integrated infrastructure as well as its quality services, not to mention its strategic location at the center of international trade and shipping lanes, making it a major supply point for logistics and industrial services,” Linjawy added.

The visit included a workshop in the presence of Al-Falih, Helal, Linjawy, and Saleh bin Ladin, chairman of the Ports Development Company — the owner, developer, and operator of King Abdullah Port. During the workshop, the Singaporean delegation learned about the various distinctive investment opportunities KAEC offers its investors. In addition, the delegation visited the port, which is the first privately developed and operated port in the Middle East and one of the fastest-growing ports in the world. The delegation also played golf at the Royal Greens Club, which will be hosting the first women’s golf tournament in the Kingdom this month.