Saeed Al-Malki was recently appointed as Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache to Spain, the second time that he has held this position.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Arabic language and literature from King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in 1998, and received his master’s in Al-Andalus literature from Umm Al-Qura University in 2002.
He traveled to Spain to pursue a secondary master’s in the same major from the University of Santiago de Compostela in 2004. Three years later, he obtained his doctorate there in the same major. In 2016, he pursued another master’s degree, in project management, from EAE Business School in Madrid.
Al-Malki has worked as a lecturer in Al-Andalus literature at KAU, and in 2008 he was assigned to lead the cultural committee and supervise the IT unit in the university’s Faculty of Arts. He was also chairman of the General Cultural Committee of the Deanship of Student Affairs at the university between 2009 and 2011.
Beginning in 2010 he headed the Department of Arabic Language and Literature for two years, and was the supervisor of the Future Leaders Preparation Program in 2012 and 2013.
Al-Malki worked as a part-time consultant at the Research and Consulting Institute from 2010 to 2013. He also consulted part-time at KAU’s Vice-Presidency for Business and Knowledge Creativity between 2011 and 2014.
He served as vice-president of the Literary Cultural Club in Jeddah from 2012 to 2014, and was a member of the board of directors of KAU’s Tourism Institute in 2013 and 2014. He was appointed the Kingdom’s cultural attache to Spain in 2014, a position he held until 2016, and to which he was recently reappointed.
In between, Al-Malki served for three years as the University of Bisha’s vice-dean of educational affairs, and acting vice-dean of development and quality deanship.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement to receive early supplies of two or three different vaccines that have reached the final stages of their clinical trials, according to Abdullah Al-Assiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive health.

“Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to receive the vaccines,” he said during an interview on Saudia TV on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the daily total of new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has dropped below 400 again, to 394. Daily recovery figures have been a steadily increasing and, out of a total of 351,849 confirmed cases, 338,708 patients have recovered. There were an additional 14 COVID-19-related deaths in the country, and the total number of fatalities has reached 5,590.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of new daily infections, 58 cases, followed by Madinah with 44 and Makkah with 29. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 7,557 active cases in the Kingdom, 786 of which are critical. In the past 24 hours, 62,922 polymerase chain reaction tests were conducted.

The ministry urged anyone displaying possible symptoms of coronavirus disease to visit one of its Tetamman (Rest Assured) clinics to be tested for the virus. There are about 235 of the clinics are across the country, and appointments for tests can be booked through the Sehaty app. However, patients can also visit the clinics without appointments if they think they might be infected and are displaying symptoms such as high temperature, shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, or loss of sense of smell and taste.

The ministry has also set up health centers, called Takkad (Make Sure), to cater to people who show no or only mild symptoms of the disease, but think they might have come into contact with someone who was infected.

