Saeed Al-Malki was recently appointed as Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache to Spain, the second time that he has held this position.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Arabic language and literature from King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in 1998, and received his master’s in Al-Andalus literature from Umm Al-Qura University in 2002.
He traveled to Spain to pursue a secondary master’s in the same major from the University of Santiago de Compostela in 2004. Three years later, he obtained his doctorate there in the same major. In 2016, he pursued another master’s degree, in project management, from EAE Business School in Madrid.
Al-Malki has worked as a lecturer in Al-Andalus literature at KAU, and in 2008 he was assigned to lead the cultural committee and supervise the IT unit in the university’s Faculty of Arts. He was also chairman of the General Cultural Committee of the Deanship of Student Affairs at the university between 2009 and 2011.
Beginning in 2010 he headed the Department of Arabic Language and Literature for two years, and was the supervisor of the Future Leaders Preparation Program in 2012 and 2013.
Al-Malki worked as a part-time consultant at the Research and Consulting Institute from 2010 to 2013. He also consulted part-time at KAU’s Vice-Presidency for Business and Knowledge Creativity between 2011 and 2014.
He served as vice-president of the Literary Cultural Club in Jeddah from 2012 to 2014, and was a member of the board of directors of KAU’s Tourism Institute in 2013 and 2014. He was appointed the Kingdom’s cultural attache to Spain in 2014, a position he held until 2016, and to which he was recently reappointed.
In between, Al-Malki served for three years as the University of Bisha’s vice-dean of educational affairs, and acting vice-dean of development and quality deanship.
