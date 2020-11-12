You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi deputy defense minister receives US special representative for Iran

Saudi deputy defense minister receives US special representative for Iran

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz received Elliott Abrams. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zpk3k

Updated 12 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi deputy defense minister receives US special representative for Iran

Updated 12 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz received on Wednesday in Riyadh the US Special Representative for Iran Elliott Abrams, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting discussed Saudi-US cooperation to strengthen regional stability and security in a way that achieves common interests, within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, military advisor to the defense minister; Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber; and Hisham bin Abdul Aziz bin Saif, director general of the office of the deputy defense minister.
It was also attended by US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid and the delegation accompanying Abrams.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid holds talks with Pakistan's army chief
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with US general Mark Milley

Saudi Arabia will be ‘one of the first countries’ to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Updated 12 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia will be ‘one of the first countries’ to receive COVID-19 vaccines

  • Agreement signed for early supplies; daily total of new confirmed cases in Kingdom dips back below 400
Updated 12 November 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement to receive early supplies of two or three different vaccines that have reached the final stages of their clinical trials, according to Abdullah Al-Assiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive health.

“Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to receive the vaccines,” he said during an interview on Saudia TV on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the daily total of new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has dropped below 400 again, to 394. Daily recovery figures have been a steadily increasing and, out of a total of 351,849 confirmed cases, 338,708 patients have recovered. There were an additional 14 COVID-19-related deaths in the country, and the total number of fatalities has reached 5,590.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of new daily infections, 58 cases, followed by Madinah with 44 and Makkah with 29. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 7,557 active cases in the Kingdom, 786 of which are critical. In the past 24 hours, 62,922 polymerase chain reaction tests were conducted.

The ministry urged anyone displaying possible symptoms of coronavirus disease to visit one of its Tetamman (Rest Assured) clinics to be tested for the virus. There are about 235 of the clinics are across the country, and appointments for tests can be booked through the Sehaty app. However, patients can also visit the clinics without appointments if they think they might be infected and are displaying symptoms such as high temperature, shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, or loss of sense of smell and taste.

The ministry has also set up health centers, called Takkad (Make Sure), to cater to people who show no or only mild symptoms of the disease, but think they might have come into contact with someone who was infected.

Topics: COVID-19 vaccine SAUDI HEALTH MINISTRY Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 394 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus recovery rate continues to rise in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Little Amal — a giant puppet’s long walk for refugee children
UK-based rare book dealer digs deep into Arabian history 
Reimagining design with the Sakhi sisters
Italy looks to new business and political ties with Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia will be ‘one of the first countries’ to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.