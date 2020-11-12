RIYADH: Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz received on Wednesday in Riyadh the US Special Representative for Iran Elliott Abrams, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting discussed Saudi-US cooperation to strengthen regional stability and security in a way that achieves common interests, within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, military advisor to the defense minister; Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber; and Hisham bin Abdul Aziz bin Saif, director general of the office of the deputy defense minister.
It was also attended by US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid and the delegation accompanying Abrams.
Saudi deputy defense minister receives US special representative for Iran
https://arab.news/zpk3k
Saudi deputy defense minister receives US special representative for Iran
RIYADH: Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz received on Wednesday in Riyadh the US Special Representative for Iran Elliott Abrams, the Saudi Press Agency reported.