You are here

  • Home
  • Libyans to debate powers of transitional government

Libyans to debate powers of transitional government

Interim UN envoy Stephanie Williams. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2r3af

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Libyans to debate powers of transitional government

  • The talks were between 75 delegates selected by the UN to represent existing institutions and the diversity of Libyan society
  • Oil-rich Libya has been gripped by chaos since the 2011 ouster and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Libyans at UN-led talks were to discuss the powers of a proposed transitional government Thursday, the UN said, as it steps up efforts to end years of conflict in the country.
The meetings in neighboring Tunisia have produced a preliminary roadmap for “organizing free, fair, inclusive and credible presidential and parliamentary elections,” interim UN envoy Stephanie Williams told journalists on Wednesday evening.
The talks, between 75 delegates selected by the UN to represent existing institutions and the diversity of Libyan society, take place in parallel with talks between former rival military delegations inside the country to fill in the details of a key October cease-fire deal.
Oil-rich Libya has been gripped by chaos since the 2011 ouster and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, with rival administrations in the east and west vying for power.
The latest push for peace comes months after forces backing the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) staged a withering June pushback against the forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is allied with a rival administration in the east and had attempted to seize Tripoli.
The Tunisia talks, which build on the relative calm on the ground, aim at creating a roadmap toward elections and appointing a temporary government to oversee the transitional period.
The administration will be charged with providing vital services to a country torn apart by war, economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.
The UN is also convening meetings of a joint military commission with five representatives from each side near the cease-fire line in Sirte, the coastal hometown of Qaddafi.
Williams said talks would continue there on Thursday, with a subcommittee on the withdrawal of foreign forces.
An array of foreign powers have backed Libya’s warring parties, notably Russia and the United Arab Emirates on Haftar’s side and Turkey on the side of the GNA.
The GNA on Tuesday accused the Wagner group, a Russian paramilitary organization accused of backing Haftar, of preventing its delegation from landing at the Qardabiya air base south of the city.
The Qardabiya air base is vast military installation occupying a strategically vital position on the central Mediterranean coast.

Topics: Libya UN

Related

Update
Middle-East
Libya talks reach breakthrough on election roadmap, UN envoy says
Middle-East
UN launches new Libya talks amid cautious optimism

Iran passes grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from coronavirus

Updated 17 min 57 sec ago

Iran passes grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from coronavirus

Updated 17 min 57 sec ago
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran on Thursday passed the grim milestone of 40,000 coronavirus deaths, with the latest 10,000 added in less than a month, as the country struggles to contain its most widespread wave of infection yet.
The Iranian health ministry announced 457 new fatalities on Thursday, along with 117,517 new infections, pushing the total case count past 726,000, although officials have warned that’s a significant undercount.
The death toll has soared in recent weeks, shattering records in the nation that for months has suffered the worst outbreak in the Middle East.
Nearly half of Iran’s coronavirus deaths are recorded in the capital of Tehran, according to health officials, where medical workers have warned that the health system may soon be overwhelmed and demanded a strict month-long lockdown in all provincial capitals to slow the virus’ spread.
But the government has resisted shutting down the country, desperate to salvage an economy cratered by unprecedented American sanctions that effectively bar Iran from selling its oil internationally. The Trump administration reimposed sanctions in 2018 after withdrawing from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
Earlier this week, authorities ordered a month-long nightly business curfew in Tehran and 30 other major cities and towns, asking nonessential shops to keep their workers home. Still, enforcement in the sprawling metropolis remains a challenge.
As deaths continue to surge with no end in sight, authorities have come under pressure. The national coronavirus task force will consider a two-week nationwide lockdown proposal this weekend, Deputy Health Minister Qassem Janbabaei told the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Latest updates

Iran passes grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from coronavirus
Libyans to debate powers of transitional government
A vital tradition: female artists in Casablanca exhibition discuss significance of textiles
US special envoy calls for Mideast unity to counter Iran threat
Nowhere to go: Displaced Iraqis desperate as camps close

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.