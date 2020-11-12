You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

A Saudi man wearing protective gloves buys vegetables at a supermarket in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n222j

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 339,114
  • A total of 5,605 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 311 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 55 were recorded in Riyadh, 46 in Madinah, 23 in Yanbu, 23 in Jeddah, 15 in Hufof and 14 in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 339,114 after 412 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,605 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague, no injuries reported

Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague, no injuries reported

Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague, no injuries reported

  • There were bullet holes left in the wall and window of the building
  • Shots were fired at around 6 a.m. local time
Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shots were fired at Saudi Arabia’s embassy in The Hague in a “cowardly” attack on Thursday morning, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Security personnel at the embassy informed Dutch security services as soon as the incident occurred and the embassy was cordoned off. 

No one was injured during the incident and the Kingdom condemned the attack as “cowardly.”

"Just before 6 a.m. (05:00 GMT) we received a message that a shot had been fired at a building in The Hague. There were no injuries," police said on Twitter.

 

(AFP)

Saudi Arabia thanked Dutch authorities for their quick response in attending the scene and urged Saudis in the Netherlands to take extra caution. 

The Kingdom said it was awaiting the results of an investigation into the incident and looked forward to seeing those responsible for the attack being brought to justice. 

The Arab Parliament condemned the attack and called for an investigation into Thursday's incident. 

It also said the perpetrators should be arrested and brought to justice, and that the parliament supports any steps taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and citizens. 

A number of bullet casings were found at the scene, the Dutch news agency ANP quoted police as saying.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by أخبار السعودية (@gccnews) on

Local media said there were 20 bullet holes in the building and showed pictures of some holes in windows. There was no confirmation of the number of shots by police.
Officers have sealed off the scene and forensic teams are conducting an investigation, police said.
The motive for the shooting is not known.
The incident comes a day after a bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration attended by French and other diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah Wednesday, wounding at least two people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia The Netherlands

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi police launch manhunt for Jeddah cemetery bomber

Latest updates

UN says 11,000 have fled Ethiopia to Sudan, 50% of them children
Jordan’s interior minister resigns after breaking COVID-19 restrictions
US envoy insists pressure on Iran will persist under Biden
Shoppers shrug off pandemic, pollution ahead of India’s biggest festival
UK nurse charged with baby murders appears in court

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.