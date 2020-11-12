Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 311 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 55 were recorded in Riyadh, 46 in Madinah, 23 in Yanbu, 23 in Jeddah, 15 in Hufof and 14 in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 339,114 after 412 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,605 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
