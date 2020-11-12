You are here

UK nurse charged with baby murders appears in court

In this file photo taken on July 05, 2018 people walk past the Women and Children's Building at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, north west England. (AFP)
LONDON: A British nurse appeared in court on Thursday charged with the murder of eight babies and 10 counts of attempted murder at a hospital in northwest England.
Lucy Letby, 30, was arrested for a third time on Tuesday as part of an investigation that began in 2017 into baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwestern England.
The defendant, from Hereford in western England, faces eight counts of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder during the period from June 2015 to 2016.
The charges relate to children under 12 months old.
The presiding judge at Warrington Magistrates’ Court remanded Letby in custody until an appearance at Chester Crown Court on Friday afternoon.
She appeared in court via videolink and spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address during the 10-minute hearing.
Prosecutor Pascale Jones told the court there were “substantial grounds” to believe that the defendant needed to be remanded in custody for her own protection.

Topics: UK Nurse baby murder court

Ethiopia to set up ‘transitional’ rule in parts of Tigray

Updated 12 November 2020
Reuters

Ethiopia to set up ‘transitional’ rule in parts of Tigray

  • “The minister noted that the defense force will bring the criminal junta to justice in no time,” state news agency has reported
Updated 12 November 2020
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s federal government will set up a “transitional administration” in parts of Tigray state taken by federal troops in a push against local forces, state media quoted Defense Minister Kenea Yadeta as saying on Thursday.
“The minister noted that the defense force will bring the criminal junta to justice in no time,” said the Ethiopian News Agency, urging local forces to surrender or fight against Tigrayan leaders.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

