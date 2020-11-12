You are here

Malaysia eyes improved trade ties with US after Biden election win

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. (AFP/File)
Ushar Daniele

  • Biden’s victory will benefit Malaysia through more trade-friendly global environment, resolution to South China Sea dispute: Experts, politicians
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is hoping for improved trade relations with the US when the administration of American President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Following the reporting by major American media outlets of Biden’s win in the presidential election, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said that the southeast Asian nation was looking forward to its comprehensive partnership with the US continuing to be “an overarching framework for pro-active, multifaceted, and mutually beneficial collaboration.”

According to experts, the partnership, established in 2014 during former US President Barack Obama’s term in the White House, has faced challenges under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Azmi Hassan, a geostrategy expert from the University of Technology Malaysia, told Arab News: “It was a volatile environment because Trump accused Malaysia of currency manipulation leading to the trade surplus with the US.

“The US is a very important market for Malaysian products and a trade relationship based on mutual respect and not at the whim and fancy of a president will no doubt spur more trade activity where both sides benefit.”

Malaysia’s International Trade and Industry Minister Mohammed Azmin Ali congratulated Biden on his win and expressed optimism that “the US business community will continue to explore further opportunities for greater direct investments in Malaysia.”

Dr. Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, hoped that Biden’s victory would benefit Malaysia because it would most likely create a more trade-friendly global environment.

“Biden is an advocate of free trade, as opposed to Trump who is a protectionist, so we are going to see the reversion to the American free trade global agenda. Malaysia is a manufacturing and export-oriented country, so of course such advocacy for free trade would be beneficial for a country such as Malaysia,” he said.

He expressed hope that US tariffs on imports would be reduced and “will allow more Malaysian goods to be exported. (Biden’s win) is going to lift up the (Malaysian) economy, so this is good news.”

There are also expectations that Biden’s success could strengthen the US’ role in helping to broker a peaceful resolution of the South China Sea dispute.

China stakes claim to most of the South China Sea — an important trade route which is believed to contain large quantities of oil and natural gas — in competition with several southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia. The countries have wrangled over territory for decades, but tensions have increased in recent years after China started deploying military assets in disputed parts of the sea.

The situation developed further in July when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that Beijing’s claims to the sea were illegal.

Hassan said the Trump administration was “less interested” in actually solving the dispute and a more constructive approach was expected from Biden.

“It won’t be like the Trump strategy of tick-for-tack style but more diplomatic and structured in approach,” he added.

In a speech at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Tuesday, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said that his country was waiting to hear the new US administration’s policy on the dispute.

“With regards to the US in the South China Sea, we will have to see what is the policy with the new administration, and we have to see the stance of the other superpower up north,” he added, referring to China.
 

British woman left fighting for life after ‘nightmare’ cosmetic surgery in Turkey

Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

British woman left fighting for life after ‘nightmare’ cosmetic surgery in Turkey

  • English teacher Michelle Williams, 46, has spent more than three months in intensive care
  • When her family arrived in Turkey, were told she had suffered a brain injury
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British woman left fighting for her life following cosmetic surgery in Turkey was set to return to the UK on Thursday.

English teacher Michelle Williams, 46, has spent more than three months in intensive care following a rhinoplasty surgery.

In August she decided to have surgery at the Academic Hospital in Istanbul, but shortly after general anaesthetic was administered she suffered a cardiac arrest and went in and out of seizures for several hours, according to a MailOnline report.

Her sister, Nikisha Lynch, said Williams remains in critical condition and her family remain unsure of the damage caused by the procedure.

Williams, originally from London, was teaching at a primary school in Turkey in what she called her “dream job.”

When her family arrived in Turkey, they were told Williams had suffered a brain injury.

“It is a nightmare,” Lynch told the Sun newspaper. “She is still critical. We really don't know how much damage has been done. We speak to her every day, we pray, we sing, we play music, but there’s no communication.

“The hospital didn’t want to let her leave unless we paid the bill, but we came to an understanding so she could,” she added. 

“Michelle has been through a lot. She has not regained consciousness after what happened and she has got some brain damage, but we don’t know to what extent.”

According to Lynch, her sister called her on Aug. 14 to say she was excited about the surgery, which cost in the region of £3,500 ($4,592).

“The next thing, I got a phone call at about 12.20 p.m. telling me that she had suffered a cardiac arrest. I was shocked. We flew straight over to Istanbul and have taken it in turns to go there ever since.”

According to medical staff at the hospital, the brain injury was caused by a lack of oxygen. Williams has also come down with pneumonia and requires a tube to be fed.

Her family have said they are suing the hospital for negligence.

The lawyer for the family, Burcu Holmgren, at London Legal International, said: “At the moment the family have not had to pay, but the hospital still insists there is a bill to pay.

“She won’t have a normal life again, no matter how it turns out. It is awful, a teacher — a young, beautiful teacher and she just wanted rhinoplasty. It’s just supposed to be a very simple procedure.”

With other examples of Turkish surgeries-gone-wrong in her caseload, Holmgren urged others to do research and wherever possible remain in their home countries for treatment.

Lynch and the rest of Williams’ family are using a GoFundMe page to raise money for the repatriation flight costs and legal fees in their fight against the hospital.

A UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: “Our staff are supporting a British woman in hospital in Turkey.

“We have offered advice to her, and are in contact with her family, her legal representatives and the Turkish health authorities.”

Topics: UK Turkey cosmetic surgery

