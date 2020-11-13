Biden win spurs Gulf US visa scheme demand

You are here

President-elect Joe Biden said he plans to reverse the executive order banning citizens of 13 countries from entering the US. (AFP)
Updated 13 November 2020
Shane McGinley

  • Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, and the president-elect’s plans to quickly reverse some of Trump’s policies on immigration, has renewed interest in the program among residents and citizens in the Gulf region
DUBAI: ﻿Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election has spurred renewed demand for an investment program offering foreign investors a chance to apply for American citizenship, according to two companies promoting the scheme in the region.
The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program was established by the US Congress in 1990 to boost foreign direct investment in deprived areas of the US. International applicants who invest a minimum of $900,000 can potentially obtain a green card and ultimately apply for full American citizenship.
Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, and the president-elect’s plans to quickly reverse some of Trump’s policies on immigration, has renewed interest in the program among residents and citizens in the Gulf region.
“We’ve seen a surge of calls,” Shai Zamanian, director of the American Legal Center consultancy firm said. Zamanian, whose company is based in Dubai but has partner offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, said he has seen “a good response” from applicants in the Kingdom.
“There is renewed hope in the US and therefore people are willing to consider and invest and think of the US as a long-term option and a place where they want to take their families,” he added.
There was a similar spike in demand for the EB-5 program when Trump was elected four years ago, due to his economic policies, but his negative stance on immigration and foreign workers resulted in declining interest. Trump signed an executive order in 2017 banning citizens from 13 countries, including Iran, Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, from traveling to the US. Biden has said that he plans to reverse this order on his first day in office.
“We definitely needed Biden to win because one of his main stances has been to change the negative impact that Trump has had on immigration,” said Preeya Malik, managing director of STEP Global Group, a Dubai-based company that offers the EB-5 program.
“When he was elected, the phone started ringing the next day,” she said.
 

Nissan’s $95 million suit against Ghosn begins in Japan

AFP

  • Nissan filed the suit against Ghosn in February and is seeking more than $95 million
  • Ghosn spent more than 100 days in detention in Japan after his sudden November 2018 arrest
TOKYO: Proceedings in a $95 million lawsuit brought by Japanese car giant Nissan against its former chairman Carlos Ghosn began Friday in a court near Tokyo.
Nissan filed the suit against Ghosn in February and is seeking 10 billion yen over what it said were “years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity.”
Ghosn is an international fugitive after jumping bail last year and fleeing Japan, where he was awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.
Nissan says the suit is aimed at “holding Ghosn accountable for the harm and financial losses incurred by the company due to the misconduct.”
In a statement, Ghosn said the civil lawsuit was an extension of “the extremely unreasonable internal investigation with sinister intent by a portion of Nissan’s senior management and the unreasonable arrests and indictments by the public prosecutors.”
He said his Japanese defense team, which is representing him in his absence, “will show that the suspicions of wrongfulness and charges... have absolutely no foundation.”
Ghosn spent more than 100 days in detention in Japan after his sudden November 2018 arrest, but launched an audacious escape while out on bail in Tokyo, arriving in Lebanon apparently undetected.
He alleges Nissan turned on him over concerns he wanted to more closely integrate the automaker with French partner Renault.
Renault has also filed a civil claim for damages against Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct.
Ghosn’s former aide Greg Kelly remains in Japan and pleaded not guilty to allegations of financial misconduct at his first court hearing in Tokyo in September.
Two men accused of helping Ghosn flee Tokyo are currently being held in the United States, where they are fighting extradition to Japan.

