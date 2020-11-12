Saudi Post issues commemorative stamp for KSrelief

RIYADH: Saudi Post has issued a SR2 ($0.53) postage stamp to honor the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The special stamp, bearing the words “Towards an Unrestricted Humanity,” refers to Saudi Arabia’s support for countries in need of medical, relief and humanitarian care.
KSrelief is one of the most important projects that Saudi Arabia has undertaken to provide international aid.
Saudi Post regularly issues postage stamps for national and religious events, holidays, Hajj seasons, artistic and sporting occasions, as well as meetings and major conferences for Islamic, Arab and Gulf summits to highlight various national achievements.
