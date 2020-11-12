You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Post issues commemorative stamp for KSrelief

Saudi Post issues commemorative stamp for KSrelief

Short Url

https://arab.news/rxmav

Updated 13 November 2020
SPA

Saudi Post issues commemorative stamp for KSrelief

Updated 13 November 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Post has issued a SR2 ($0.53) postage stamp to honor the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The special stamp, bearing the words “Towards an Unrestricted Humanity,” refers to Saudi Arabia’s support for countries in need of medical, relief and humanitarian care.
KSrelief is one of the most important projects that Saudi Arabia has undertaken to provide international aid.
Saudi Post regularly issues postage stamps for national and religious events, holidays, Hajj seasons, artistic and sporting occasions, as well as meetings and major conferences for Islamic, Arab and Gulf summits to highlight various national achievements.

Topics: Saudi Post King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Post calls on artists to design G20 stamp
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Post launches home deliveries to safeguard public health during coronavirus lockdown

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

  • The fire broke out after an attack by Houthi terrorists on board boats
Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fire broke out near a floating platform of an oil distribution station in the southern Saudi region of Jazan on Wednesday, but is now under control, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late on Thursday.

An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Energy was quoted as saying the fire broke out as coalition forces intercepted two bomb-laden boats launched remotely by Houthi terrorists from Hodeidah, Yemen.

Other than the damage caused by fire to the floating hoses in the platform, no injuries were reported.

The ministry bewailed that the Houthi terrorist act not only targets Saudi Arabia, but also maritime navigation and freedom of global trade. 

The Iran-backed Houthi militia seized power in Yemen in 2014 from the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, prompting a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia to intervene.

 

 

In this photo taken on March 3,  2020, a bomb-laden boat launched remotely by  Houthi terrorists is caught on camera just before it was intercepted by Coalition forces off the coast of Aden, southern Yemen. (SPA)

 

Topics: Houthi terror attacks Jazan

Related

Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia
Update
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts two Houthi explosive-laden boats off Yemen

Latest updates

Russia-backed conference on Syrian refugees dismissed as ‘dog and pony show’
Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 
International condemnation of gun attack on Saudi Embassy in Netherlands
Erdogan’s new appointment could help toward resolving Kurdish conflict
New route added for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.