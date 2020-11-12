New regulations for Saudi sports media approved

RIYADH: The General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM), in cooperation with the Saudi Sports Media Federation (SSMF), issued a statement highlighting new regulations regarding abuse and “offensive rhetoric” across sports media platforms.
“The GCAM’s Compliance Committee will investigate media violations and immediately impose penalties, including fines. Violations will also be also referred to other bodies in accordance with their jurisdiction to take the necessary steps.”
The GCAM stressed that all media, including satellite channels, must abide by the new measures, which include sports programs not allowing pundits and commentators to appear on air unless they have SSMF membership and have been certified by the GCAM.
