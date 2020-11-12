New regulations for Saudi sports media approved

You are here

Updated 13 November 2020
RIYADH: The General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM), in cooperation with the Saudi Sports Media Federation (SSMF), issued a statement highlighting new regulations regarding abuse and “offensive rhetoric” across sports media platforms.
“The GCAM’s Compliance Committee will investigate media violations and immediately impose penalties, including fines. Violations will also be also referred to other bodies in accordance with their jurisdiction to take the necessary steps.”
The GCAM stressed that all media, including satellite channels, must abide by the new measures, which include sports programs not allowing pundits and commentators to appear on air unless they have SSMF membership and have been certified by the GCAM.

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

Updated 5 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

  • The fire broke out after an attack by Houthi terrorists on board boats
Updated 5 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fire broke out near a floating platform of an oil distribution station in the southern Saudi region of Jazan on Wednesday, but is now under control, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late on Thursday.

An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Energy was quoted as saying the fire broke out as coalition forces intercepted two bomb-laden boats launched remotely by Houthi terrorists from Hodeidah, Yemen.

Other than the damage caused by fire to the floating hoses in the platform, no injuries were reported.

The ministry bewailed that the Houthi terrorist act not only targets Saudi Arabia, but also maritime navigation and freedom of global trade. 

The Iran-backed Houthi militia seized power in Yemen in 2014 from the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, prompting a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia to intervene.

 

 

In this photo taken on March 3,  2020, a bomb-laden boat launched remotely by  Houthi terrorists is caught on camera just before it was intercepted by Coalition forces off the coast of Aden, southern Yemen. (SPA)

 

