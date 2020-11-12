Saudis donate falcons to protect rare breed

RIYADH: A Saudi citizen and his son have donated a group of falcons to the “Hadad” program to return them to their natural habitats.
Falconer Faleh Al-Oudwani and his son Nasser said that they provided the falcons to donate to the program to ensure that the birds bred, contributing to protecting the future of the species, safeguarding their environment and the ecological balance.
Nasser confirmed that he would donate 10 of his falcons to the program. He commended the initiative and its strategic goals, as he managed to acquire more than 20 falcons with a value of approximately SR1.5 million ($400,000), and said that donating his falcons would help ensure falconry’s sustainability and transmission to future generations.
Through the “Hadad” program, the Saudi Falcons Club aims to make falconry sustainable and to release Shaheen (Peregrine) falcons into the wild habitat, to preserve the rare breed and strengthen the Kingdom’s pioneering role in protecting the environment and wildlife.
