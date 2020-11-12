You are here

Saudis donate falcons to protect rare breed

Through the “Hadad” program, the Saudi Falcons Club aims to make falconry sustainable. (SPA)
Updated 13 November 2020
SPA

RIYADH: A Saudi citizen and his son have donated a group of falcons to the “Hadad” program to return them to their natural habitats.
Falconer Faleh Al-Oudwani and his son Nasser said that they provided the falcons to donate to the program to ensure that the birds bred, contributing to protecting the future of the species, safeguarding their environment and the ecological balance.
Nasser confirmed that he would donate 10 of his falcons to the program. He commended the initiative and its strategic goals, as he managed to acquire more than 20 falcons with a value of approximately SR1.5 million ($400,000), and said that donating his falcons would help ensure falconry’s sustainability and transmission to future generations.
Through the “Hadad” program, the Saudi Falcons Club aims to make falconry sustainable and to release Shaheen (Peregrine) falcons into the wild habitat, to preserve the rare breed and strengthen the Kingdom’s pioneering role in protecting the environment and wildlife.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

Updated 16 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

  • The fire broke out after an attack by Houthi terrorists on board boats
Updated 16 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fire broke out near a floating platform of an oil distribution station in the southern Saudi region of Jazan on Wednesday, but is now under control, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late on Thursday.

An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Energy was quoted as saying the fire broke out as coalition forces intercepted two bomb-laden boats launched remotely by Houthi terrorists from Hodeidah, Yemen.

Other than the damage caused by fire to the floating hoses in the platform, no injuries were reported.

The ministry bewailed that the Houthi terrorist act not only targets Saudi Arabia, but also maritime navigation and freedom of global trade. 

The Iran-backed Houthi militia seized power in Yemen in 2014 from the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, prompting a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia to intervene.

 

 

In this photo taken on March 3,  2020, a bomb-laden boat launched remotely by  Houthi terrorists is caught on camera just before it was intercepted by Coalition forces off the coast of Aden, southern Yemen. (SPA)

 

Topics: Houthi terror attacks Jazan

