Muneera Al-Touq, director at Alnahda Society

Updated 13 November 2020
Arab News

Muneera Al-Touq has been on the Board of Directors of the Alnahda Society since 2014. As a board member, she sits on the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and heads the Initiative and Incubation Committee.

Prior to her serving on the board before 2011 she was a member of Alnahda Society. As an expert in community services, statistics, and epidemiology, she examined the foundation’s training programs, judged their efficiency, and considered how they could be improved.  She has also participated in several of Alnahda’s educational and awareness programs.

She has been active internationally and represented Alnahda in Geneva in 2018 at the Civil Society Plenary Session to discuss the Fourth Saudi Report on the Convention on the Elimination of all Types of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

In 2016, Al-Touq was a member of the Alnahda team which attended the discussion on the Saudi Report on the Convention on the Rights of Children (UNCRC) in Geneva.

Previously she worked as a therapeutic nutritionist at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center. She is also a founder member of the Zahrah Breast Cancer Society.

“I’ve lived in Riyadh my whole life. As a child, I heard about Alnahda and I used to come and join fundraising events for different programs,” Al-Touq told Arab News.

“I saw the people who ran it and the people who founded it. It was always something different and pioneering. They were always ahead of their time. The quality of their programs and the quality of their work is truly of a high standard.”

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

Updated 51 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

  • The fire broke out after an attack by Houthi terrorists on board boats
Updated 51 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fire broke out near a floating platform of an oil distribution station in the southern Saudi region of Jazan on Wednesday, but is now under control, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late on Thursday.

An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Energy was quoted as saying the fire broke out as coalition forces intercepted two bomb-laden boats launched remotely by Houthi terrorists from Hodeidah, Yemen.

Other than the damage caused by fire to the floating hoses in the platform, no injuries were reported.

The ministry bewailed that the Houthi terrorist act not only targets Saudi Arabia, but also maritime navigation and freedom of global trade. 

The Iran-backed Houthi militia seized power in Yemen in 2014 from the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, prompting a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia to intervene.

 

 

In this photo taken on March 3,  2020, a bomb-laden boat launched remotely by  Houthi terrorists is caught on camera just before it was intercepted by Coalition forces off the coast of Aden, southern Yemen. (SPA)

 

