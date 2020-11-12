Saudi deputy FM offers condolences at Bahrain Embassy in Riyadh

You are here

Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji visiting the Bahrain Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 13 November 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji visited the Bahrain Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to offer his condolences on the passing of Bahraini Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa.

Al-Khuraiji addressed his condolences to the ambassador of Bahrain to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, who thanked Al-Khuraiji for his sentiments.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also made phone calls on Wednesday to King Hamad of Bahrain to offer “condolences and sympathies” over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa.

The Bahraini king expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince for their sincere condolences.

Sheikh Khalifa, one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his nation’s government for decades, died on Wednesday, aged 84.

Bahraini Crown Prince Salman Al-Khalifa was named the new premier.

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

Updated 54 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

  • The fire broke out after an attack by Houthi terrorists on board boats
Updated 54 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fire broke out near a floating platform of an oil distribution station in the southern Saudi region of Jazan on Wednesday, but is now under control, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late on Thursday.

An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Energy was quoted as saying the fire broke out as coalition forces intercepted two bomb-laden boats launched remotely by Houthi terrorists from Hodeidah, Yemen.

Other than the damage caused by fire to the floating hoses in the platform, no injuries were reported.

The ministry bewailed that the Houthi terrorist act not only targets Saudi Arabia, but also maritime navigation and freedom of global trade. 

The Iran-backed Houthi militia seized power in Yemen in 2014 from the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, prompting a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia to intervene.

 

 

In this photo taken on March 3,  2020, a bomb-laden boat launched remotely by  Houthi terrorists is caught on camera just before it was intercepted by Coalition forces off the coast of Aden, southern Yemen. (SPA)

 

