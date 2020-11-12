Saudi deputy FM offers condolences at Bahrain Embassy in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji visited the Bahrain Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to offer his condolences on the passing of Bahraini Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa.

Al-Khuraiji addressed his condolences to the ambassador of Bahrain to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, who thanked Al-Khuraiji for his sentiments.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also made phone calls on Wednesday to King Hamad of Bahrain to offer “condolences and sympathies” over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa.

The Bahraini king expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince for their sincere condolences.

Sheikh Khalifa, one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his nation’s government for decades, died on Wednesday, aged 84.

Bahraini Crown Prince Salman Al-Khalifa was named the new premier.