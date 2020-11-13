You are here

'At last we have a home,' say Palestinian sisters who uncovered Jewish roots

Heba and Rewa Iskandarani, who were both born in Dubai to a Palestinian refugee father and a Lebanese mother, told Arab News they were overjoyed at being given Spanish citizenship. (Supplied)
Updated 13 November 2020
Mouna El-Haimoud

'At last we have a home,' say Palestinian sisters who uncovered Jewish roots

  Refugees tell Arab News they 'wept for joy' after being given Spanish passports
Updated 13 November 2020
Mouna El-Haimoud

MADRID: Two Palestinian refugee sisters who have been stateless for much of their lives have finally been given passports after discovering they have Jewish ancestry stretching back five centuries.

Heba and Rewa Iskandarani, who were both born in Dubai to a Palestinian refugee father and a Lebanese mother, told Arab News they were overjoyed at being given Spanish citizenship. “I feel like we’ve been reborn,” said Heba, 26.

The passports were approved following a move by both Spain and Portugal to open the pathway to citizenship for descendants of Sephardic Jews expelled from the Iberian Peninsula during widespread persecution in the 15th century, when up to 300,000 Jews were forced to leave.

Two years after setting out to prove their Jewish ancestry, the two sisters were awarded Spanish citizenship earlier this year at the Spanish Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

“The feeling of finally being recognized as a citizen is so liberating and empowering,” said Rewa, 20. “For the first time in my life, I feel like I can reach my full potential without the burden of being stateless.”

Heba shared her younger sister’s feelings. “Words will never describe what it feels to have a passport in my hands. I want to live with dignity and without the fear of one day ending up in a refugee camp in Lebanon,” she said.

Heba lives in Dubai but is also studying for a Ph.D. in planning at Birmingham City University in the UK, while Rewa is a finance student in the UAE.

They said being stateless had left them struggling with issues of identity. “I’ve always had big dreams, and it meant I couldn’t do a lot of things,” Heba said.

Frustrated at the restrictions they faced without citizenship, the pair began the long journey to prove their Jewish roots.




The building where the sisters' ancestors lived in Barcelona.


“My sister Heba is the one who initiated the process. I have to thank her for dealing with all the technical and legal matters,” said Rewa.

The sisters hired lawyers, got approval from the Permanent Jewish Commission in Spain, learned Spanish, and gathered documents to present to a notary in Barcelona.

With Spain’s offer of citizenship ending last year, time was critical. Rewa said preparing for the mandatory language test was the most difficult part.

“Learning a new language, and studying for tests without any guarantee that we might actually be offered citizenship, was challenging,” she added.

Giorgio Guarneri, a Barcelona immigration lawyer who worked on the case, described Heba’s initial phone call as “destiny.”

After gaining approval from a series of public authorities, including Spain’s Ministry of Justice, the sister’s file was sent to the Spanish Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the pair were given Spanish nationality.

Maryem Esaddik, another lawyer who worked on the case, told Arab News that an expert genealogist had been enlisted before the sisters’ application was submitted.

Now other members of the Iskandarani family have started the same process. “I have a brother and three cousins who’ve applied for Spanish citizenship, and some others are applying for Portuguese passports,” said Heba.

Esaddik said the scheme in Portugal is similar to the Spanish system, adding: “Many Sephardim from North Africa, Turkey and Iran opt for this program because it doesn’t involve language and culture tests, which can be a significant barrier for some people.”

Now that their journey to Spanish citizenship is complete, Heba and Rewa can look back on some unforgettable moments, including a visit to the building where their ancestors lived in Barcelona.

“I couldn’t believe it because when we arrived we saw a Palestinian flag hanging from a balcony,” Heba said. “It was like a sign from God that we’d come home. We both got goosebumps.”

The sisters say they want to better understand their identity now that they have passports and can travel anywhere. They plan to visit the family hometown of Jaffa.

“I can’t wait. I’ve received many invitations to go and discover where my grandfather and my ancestors lived,” said Heba.

They are also searching for their Jewish relatives. “I’m in contact with a few of my Jewish family in Argentina. I’d love to meet them in person and discuss our history,” Heba added.

Topics: Spain

US criticism of religious freedom in Turkey stirs debate

Updated 13 November 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

US criticism of religious freedom in Turkey stirs debate

  Pompeo is scheduled to meet the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I, but no Turkish officials
  He is expected to run for the senate, and support from the Greek Orthodox community and evangelicals would be a boost to his hopes of election
Updated 13 November 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A US statement saying that its Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to “promote our strong stance on religious freedom” during his visit to Istanbul next week has drawn the ire of Ankara.
Pompeo’s visit is part of his planned tour of seven nations, including countries in the Middle East and the Gulf. During his time in Istanbul on Monday and Tuesday, the top diplomat is scheduled to meet the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I, but no Turkish officials.
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry criticized the US statement “as extremely inappropriate.”
“It would be more advisable for the United States to look in the mirror first and to show the necessary sensitivity to human rights violations such as racism, Islamophobia and hate crimes in its own country,” the ministry said in its own statement.
Pompeo is expected to run for the senate, and support from the Greek Orthodox community and evangelicals would be a boost to his hopes of election in Kansas.
“Religious freedom, more specifically issues facing Christians around the world, is a shared concern among many Republicans — especially influential evangelical and diaspora communities,” Ziya Meral, senior associate fellow at RUSI (Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies), told Arab News.
The tension surrounding Pompeo’s visit is just the tip of the iceberg, however. The incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, who will assume office in less than three months, will also pressure Ankara over religious freedom in Turkey —  an issue that has been in the spotlight recently following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to convert Istanbul’s Haghia Sophia into a mosque in July, which drew accusations that he was attempting to erase the cultural heritage of Orthodox Christians in the city. Turkey is also under increasing pressure to reopen the Greek Orthodox theological school shut down in 1971.
Biden is expected to be a staunch supporter of religious freedom globally, including the rights of Greek Orthodox followers. Under former President Barack Obama, Biden became the only sitting vice president to visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which he did twice.
Turkey drew further criticism late in October when it opened the former monastery of Christ the Savior in Chora, an ancient Christian basilica, for Islamic prayer services, compromising the building’s architectural and historical value. That decision was taken following a presidential decree claiming that the use of the building as a museum was illegal.
According to Meral, there is non-partisan anger at Turkey over a long list of issues from the reconversion of Hagia Sophia to the prolonged detainment of an American pastor and the termination of residency permits for foreign Christian church workers living in Turkey.
“Geopolitical issues from Greece to Armenia to northeastern Syria have now melted into the usual narratives of ‘us versus Islamists,’ which continues to politicize the issue of religious freedom beyond the actual concerns of religious minorities,” Meral said.
While Meral expects the Biden administration to continue to raise these issues with Turkey, he said it “won’t pursue a similar agenda on religious-freedom issues abroad (to the one) we saw Trump and Pompeo pursuing.”
In June, the US Department of State published its 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom. It criticized Turkey for limiting the rights of non-Muslim religious minorities, especially Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Christians, Jews, and Greek Orthodox Christians.
“The government continued to restrict efforts of minority religious groups to train their clergy,” the report also noted.
Dr. Mine Yildirim, head of the Freedom of Belief Initiative and the Eurasia Civil Society Program at the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, said Turkey’s long-standing key challenges in the area of freedom of religion or belief require fundamental changes.
“Some of the central legal issues include the lack of legal personality of religious or belief communities, the status of places of worship, and the glaring inequality related to the public funding of the Presidency of Religious Affairs and those individuals and communities that do not receive services from this institution,” she told Arab News.
“Most of these issues have been the subject of judgments from the European Court of Human Rights. However, those judgments have not been effectively implemented. All states can hold each other accountable on account of their ratifications of international human rights instruments,” Yildirim added.
Experts underline that religious freedom is and will remain a foreign-policy priority for the US under the Biden administration.
Yildirim believes that, while multilateral initiatives are important, states should focus more on strengthening international human rights control mechanisms in order to contribute to the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion or belief.
Anna Maria Beylunioglu Atli, a lecturer at MEF University in Istanbul, meanwhile, suggested that external pressure from the West can only go so far, and that real domestic change will only happen if there is a shift in mindset among policy makers in Ankara.
“Otherwise, we will only see cosmetic changes in religious freedom,” she told Arab News. “There has been serious regression in this area since 2013, and there has been no significant improvement so far.”

Topics: Turkey US

