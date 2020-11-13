You are here

Turkish lira notches weekly gains of 12% on cenbank’s new look

The lira hit 7.6150 to the dollar in morning trade, its firmest level since Sept. 25. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 13 November 2020
Reuters

  • Erdogan shifted to a more market-friendly tone on Wednesday, promising economic growth based on stability and international investment
  • The lira also firmed sharply against the euro this week, to as much as 8.9823 on Friday
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s lira firmed on Friday to its strongest level in seven weeks, notching a weekly gain of some 12%, after President Tayyip Erdogan’s pledge to adopt a new economic model raised expectations of a sharp rate hike from the central bank.
The lira hit 7.6150 to the dollar in morning trade, its firmest level since Sept. 25. It subsequently eased back to 7.6700 by 0825 GMT from Thursday’s close of 7.6625.
The currency’s rally this week, after touching a record low of 8.58 last Friday, was sparked by expectations of a more orthodox economic policy after the central bank governor and the finance minister left office over the weekend.
Erdogan shifted to a more market-friendly tone on Wednesday, promising economic growth based on stability and international investment — a turnaround from blaming foreigners and high rates for Turkey’s woes.
The central bank is seen raising its policy rate next week to 15% from 10.25%, a Reuters poll showed. Erdogan’s speech was viewed as implying he would condone such a hike.
Bankers say foreign investors are leading the purchase of Turkish assets on optimism for economic policy changes.
“In a scenario where locals are also on the sell side (for dollar holdings), we see a high probability for a tendency to a trend between 7.53-7.73” in the dollar-lira exchange rate, said Orkun Godek, a strategist at Deniz Invest.
Turkish locals’ forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $224.23 billion on Nov. 6, indicating a rise of some $30 billion this year due to a lack of confidence in the lira.
The central bank raised its policy rate by 200 points in September but held steady last month, leading to a sell-off in the lira. The bank’s use of backdoor policies, funding the market above the policy rate, has brought the weighted average cost of funding to 14.46% as of Thursday.
The lira also firmed sharply against the euro this week, to as much as 8.9823 on Friday.
Turkey’s economy has been recovering after a contraction of nearly 10% year-on-year in the second quarter due to restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Industrial production jumped 8.1% year-on-year in September, data showed on Friday.
A rate hike could stall the economy’s rebound from the coronavirus fallout but could help avert broader balance of payments problems by boosting the lira.

G20 finance chiefs back measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic in poorest nations

Updated 13 November 2020
Sean Cronin

G20 finance chiefs back measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic in poorest nations

  • Statement said decision was taken with economic impact of COVID-19 in mind
Updated 13 November 2020
Sean Cronin

LONDON: G20 finance chiefs have agreed new measures to help the world's poorest countries fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 met on Friday under the Saudi presidency to discuss debt relief to vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the virus that has already claimed almost 1.3 million lives worldwide.

They agreed that extra measures beyond a package of assistance announced earlier in the year may now be required “on a case by case basis.”

The Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) was originally announced in April during the early days of the pandemic in Europe.

It offered a temporary suspension of "official sector" or government-to-government debt payments to 73 countries but drew criticism from some campaigners who claimed it did not go far enough in alleviating the financial burden of the pandemic on poorer nations.

“We remain committed to implementing the DSSI, in close coordination, to provide maximum support to DSSI-eligible countries,” the G20 said in a statement on Friday. “All official bilateral creditors should implement this initiative fully and in a transparent manner.”

However some debt campaigners have urged stronger measures to tackle the debt crisis by the world's most powerful developed and developing economies.

Tim Jones, head of policy at the UK-based Jubilee Debt Campaign, urged G20 nations to “build a transparent and inclusive system for cancelling debts to a sustainable level across private, bilateral and multilateral lenders.”

The new debt relief principles which are backed by the “Paris Club” of major creditor nations aims to achieve greater participation from private creditors as well as China, a major lender to poor countries.

Earlier this week the Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) wrote to the G20 to say that so far it had only received a few requests for assistance.

“Private creditors remain ready to take part in the extended DSSI upon request from eligible countries,” the IIF said in the letter. “It is clear that the pandemic has increased the risk of debt distress; in such cases private creditors stand ready to engage in good faith on debt treatments that restore long-term debt sustainability.”

Saudi Arabia will host the virtual summit of G20 leaders over two days from Nov. 21, 2020.

Full statement below:

“Given the scale of the COVID-19 crisis, the significant debt vulnerabilities and deteriorating outlook in many low-income countries, we recognize that debt treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) may be required on a case-by-case basis.

“In this context, we endorse the “Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the DSSI” (Annex I), which is also endorsed by the Paris Club.

“We remain committed to implementing the DSSI, in close coordination, to provide maximum support to DSSI-eligible countries.

“All official bilateral creditors should implement this initiative fully and in a transparent manner.

“We also discussed outstanding issues related to the DSSI and agreed on the extended version of the addendum to the April 2020 DSSI Term Sheet as set forth in Annex II, which is also agreed by the Paris Club.”

