Malaysia proposes record budget to rebound from COVID-19

Malaysia’s Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz delivering the speech on the national 2021 budget at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)
Ushar Daniele

  • Malaysia plans to spend $78 billion next year, up 2.5 percent from 2020, with an additional $4.8 billion allocated for COVID-19 response
  • If Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin fails to pass the budget, he may be forced to resign or dissolve parliament
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has revealed its largest budget in history to help its reeling economy weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $78 billion budget for 2021 is up 2.5 percent from 2020, and adds an additional $4.8 billion to the country’s COVID-19 response funding, raising it to $15.7 billion, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said as he presented the budget, the first by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s eight-month-old government.
“The main purpose is to fund additional assistance for people’s wellbeing, the needs of our frontliners and the expected procurement of vaccine,” Zafrul said in his parliament address.
To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, $9.2 billion from the fund will be disbursed this year. For next year, $4.1 billion has been earmarked to support small- and medium-sized enterprises as well as small-scale infrastructure projects and wage-subsidy programs.
At least $242 million will be spent on coronavirus testing and protective gear, while an estimated $726 million will be spent on vaccine procurement.
“The year 2020 is a tumultuous period for Malaysia, marked by many challenging circumstances. Never before in modern history has an epidemic wrought such profound changes,” Zafrul said. “I hope the members of this august house will collectively approve this proposal.” Parliamentarians are due to vote on the budget within a few weeks.
Despite the injection of funds promised in the new budget, health experts argue Malaysia may have insufficient manpower to contain the pandemic.
“The issue might not be with the finance, but with the human resources required for active tracing, COVID-19 screening and medical care,” Dr. Lim Chee Han, a senior researcher at Third World Network, told Arab News.
He said the government backs a policy of herd immunity if a successful vaccine is found and approved.
“Malaysia would need to immunize about 23 million of its population and this would amount to 46 million doses of vaccine, as most vaccine candidates require two doses,” he said.
According to Malaysian Public Health Physicians’ Association president Dr. Zainal Ariffin, the amount allocated for immunization “is to cover the procurement of two doses for about 10 percent of the population.” The immunization process, he explained, would be done in stages.
Zainal said that while a large amount has been allocated to curb the spread of the virus, success in doing so would depend on the government’s ability to control Malaysia’s ‘third wave’ of infection, which began in early October.
With the number of daily cases rising rapidly since then —1,755 new cases were reported on Friday, bringing the total to 38,189 — Muhyiddin is expected to have sufficient support to pass the budget. Failure to do so may force him to resign or dissolve the parliament.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claims to have majority support in parliament but needs the Malaysian king’s approval to form a new government, something that, despite reported attempts, he still has not received.

Updated 13 November 2020
Sean Cronin

  • Statement said decision was taken with economic impact of COVID-19 in mind
LONDON: G20 finance chiefs have agreed new measures to help the world's poorest countries fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 met on Friday under the Saudi presidency to discuss debt relief to vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the virus that has already claimed almost 1.3 million lives worldwide.

They agreed that extra measures beyond a package of assistance announced earlier in the year may now be required “on a case by case basis.”

The Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) was originally announced in April during the early days of the pandemic in Europe.

It offered a temporary suspension of "official sector" or government-to-government debt payments to 73 countries but drew criticism from some campaigners who claimed it did not go far enough in alleviating the financial burden of the pandemic on poorer nations.

“We remain committed to implementing the DSSI, in close coordination, to provide maximum support to DSSI-eligible countries,” the G20 said in a statement on Friday. “All official bilateral creditors should implement this initiative fully and in a transparent manner.”

However some debt campaigners have urged stronger measures to tackle the debt crisis by the world's most powerful developed and developing economies.

Tim Jones, head of policy at the UK-based Jubilee Debt Campaign, urged G20 nations to “build a transparent and inclusive system for cancelling debts to a sustainable level across private, bilateral and multilateral lenders.”

The new debt relief principles which are backed by the “Paris Club” of major creditor nations aims to achieve greater participation from private creditors as well as China, a major lender to poor countries.

Earlier this week the Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) wrote to the G20 to say that so far it had only received a few requests for assistance.

“Private creditors remain ready to take part in the extended DSSI upon request from eligible countries,” the IIF said in the letter. “It is clear that the pandemic has increased the risk of debt distress; in such cases private creditors stand ready to engage in good faith on debt treatments that restore long-term debt sustainability.”

Saudi Arabia will host the virtual summit of G20 leaders over two days from Nov. 21, 2020.

Full statement below:

“Given the scale of the COVID-19 crisis, the significant debt vulnerabilities and deteriorating outlook in many low-income countries, we recognize that debt treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) may be required on a case-by-case basis.

“In this context, we endorse the “Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the DSSI” (Annex I), which is also endorsed by the Paris Club.

“We remain committed to implementing the DSSI, in close coordination, to provide maximum support to DSSI-eligible countries.

“All official bilateral creditors should implement this initiative fully and in a transparent manner.

“We also discussed outstanding issues related to the DSSI and agreed on the extended version of the addendum to the April 2020 DSSI Term Sheet as set forth in Annex II, which is also agreed by the Paris Club.”

