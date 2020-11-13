You are here

  • Home
  • Angry Tunisian football fans who set sail for Italy return

Angry Tunisian football fans who set sail for Italy return

1 / 3
Tunisian Croissant Sportif Chebbien (CSC) football fans, who have threatened for weeks to emigrate to Italy in protest over sanctions against their club, board fishing boats on November 12, 2020 in the Mediterranean port of Chebba, accompanied by the Tunisian coast guard. (AFP)
2 / 3
Tunisian Croissant Sportif Chebbien (CSC) football fans, who have threatened for weeks to emigrate to Italy in protest over sanctions against their club, board fishing boats on November 12, 2020 in the Mediterranean port of Chebba, accompanied by the Tunisian coast guard. (AFP)
3 / 3
Tunisian Croissant Sportif Chebbien (CSC) football fans, who have threatened for weeks to emigrate to Italy in protest over sanctions against their club, board fishing boats on November 12, 2020 in the Mediterranean port of Chebba, accompanied by the Tunisian coast guard. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ysajd

Updated 13 November 2020
AFP

Angry Tunisian football fans who set sail for Italy return

  • The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) on October 17 slapped a one-year ban on CS Chebba, citing an incomplete and late application dossier
  • “We have decided to return to the port, and believe in the goodwill of the authorities,” a supporter said
Updated 13 November 2020
AFP

TUNIS: Five fishing boats crammed with 300 Tunisian football fans who set sail for Italy to protest at sanctions against their club returned home Friday after a day at sea.
The supporters of the Croissant Sportif Chebbien (CSC) team, returned after leaving their home town of Chebba on Thursday after “assurances” from the authorities, one of the leaders of the football supporters said.
The flotilla of fans, brandishing Tunisian flags and those of their team, made it some 15 kilometers (nine miles) out to sea from the port of Chebba monitored closely by the coast guard, according to an AFP correspondent who followed them, but returned back hours after setting off.
The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) on October 17 slapped a one-year ban on CS Chebba, citing an incomplete and late application dossier.
Mohamed Ali Abbas, one of the leaders of the supporters and who was in the flotilla, said that they had been promised the matter would be resolved “in coming days,” he told AFP.
“We have decided to return to the port, and believe in the goodwill of the authorities,” Abbas said.
CSC chief Taoufik Mkacher has been in a months-long dispute with FTF chief Wadie Jary, publishing a series of Facebook posts criticizing a lack of financial transparency and calling for an audit at the federation.
With their beloved football team suspended, the would-be migrants had said they wanted to cross the Mediterranean to Italy in a bid to seek a new life abroad.
Tunisia, struck by an economic crisis and skyrocketing unemployment even before the coronavirus pandemic, has seen a spike in young people making risky attempts at reaching Europe.

Topics: Tunisia Italy

Related

Middle-East
Tunisia bans internal travel to contain pandemic
Middle-East
UN: 74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 lives

Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean sea, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP)
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 lives

  • It said 47 survivors had been brought back to shore and 31 bodies retrieved, adding that the boat was reported to be carrying more than 120 people
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

TRIPOLI: Twenty migrants have died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said, raising to almost 100 the death toll from two such Mediterranean tragedies the same day.
MSF teams in the northwestern city of Sorman “assisted three women as the lone survivors of another shipwreck (Thursday) where 20 people drowned,” the group said on Twitter.
“Rescued by local fishermen, they were in shock and terrified; they saw loved ones disappear beneath the waves, dying in front of their eyes,” MSF said.
Earlier, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported “a devastating shipwreck which claimed the lives of at least 74 migrants today off the coast of Khoms,” a port city 120 km east of the Libyan capital Tripoli.
It said 47 survivors had been brought back to shore and 31 bodies retrieved, adding that the boat was reported to be carrying more than 120 people.
Bodies from that shipwreck were lined up grimly along the beach on Thursday, some still wearing life jackets.
Traumatized survivors sat in shock on the shore, while others huddled under blankets as aid workers distributed food parcels.
The US Embassy in Tripoli said the shipwrecks amounted to “another horrific migrant tragedy — another reminder of the need for a settlement to the #Libya conflict now in order to focus on the prevention of tragedies like this.”

SPEEDREAD

The boat was reported to be carrying more than 120 people. Bodies from that shipwreck were lined up grimly along the beach on Thursday, some still wearing life jackets.

European Ambassador Jose Sabadell said: “We need to work together to prevent these horrific events from happening again.”
The IOM said on Friday that “many women and children” were aboard the two boats, adding that the body of a toddler was among those retrieved.
“Staff in the region reported that more bodies continued to wash ashore overnight,” IOM added.
So far this year, more than 900 people have drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach European shores, it said.
More than 11,000 others have been returned to Libya, it added, “putting them at risk of facing human rights violations.”
Human traffickers have taken advantage of persistent violence in Libya since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi, turning the country into a key corridor for migrants fleeing war and poverty in desperate bids to reach Europe.
While many have drowned at sea, thousands have been intercepted by the Libyan coast guard, which has been backed by Italy and the EU, and returned to Libya.
They mostly end up in detention, often in horrific conditions.
The IOM called for “a change of approach to Libya and the most dangerous maritime route on earth that ends the return of migrants to the country” and establishes “predictable safe disembarkation mechanisms.”

Topics: Libya

Related

Update
Middle-East
Libya talks set December 2021 date for elections
World
Sarkozy seeks closure of Libyan corruption case as witness drops claim

Latest updates

China’s COVID controls put frozen food imports on ice
Angry Tunisian football fans who set sail for Italy return
What We Are Reading Today: Metazoa
Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 lives
A Kuwaiti NGO fights food waste while feeding needy households

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.